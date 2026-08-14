Step inside the chicest jewellery boutique in Paris

Nikos Koulis’ new Paris flagship is a haven of good jewellery – and good design

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nikos koulis jewellery boutique in paris
Left, the Nikos Koulis boutique in Paris and right, Nikos Koulis jewellery; a selection of the designer’s jewellery is also available at Net a Porter
(Image credit: Nikos Koulis)

Jewellery designer Nikos Koulis specialises in the offbeat and the precious. His jewellery is distinctive for its subversion of classic design, a philosophy expressed in unconventional cuts, clever engineering and surprising materials.

nikos koulis jewellery boutique in paris

(Image credit: Nikos Koulis)

When he announced the opening of his first boutique outside his native Greece, we expected a lot. Koulis has gamely risen to the challenge, opening his Paris flagship to reveal a haven of good jewellery and good design.

nikos koulis jewellery boutique in paris

The Nikos Koulis boutique in Paris

(Image credit: Nikos Koulis)

Greek-born, London-based architects Bureau de Change worked closely with Koulis on the boutique, located on rue Boissy d'Anglas, with an understated design that respects the clean lines of the original building, erected in the 1700s.

nikos koulis jewellery boutique in paris

(Image credit: Nikos Koulis)

Inside, the jewellery sits among classics of design, from a midcentury Kalmar glass chandelier, mirrors by Gio Ponti , and art from Koulis’ personal collection and objects from his own line, including a series of candlesticks. ‘I wanted to create a gentle and inviting space, to reflect not only my work but also my world,’ Koulis says.

nikos koulis jewellery boutique in paris

77’ earrings, €42,500, by Nikos Koulis

(Image credit: Nikos Koulis)

‘The jewellery speaks for itself, but I wanted to propose my way of creating, my way of living, my way of looking at things,’ he adds. ‘The overall aesthetic with my personal choices in the design pieces, the artworks and even the flowers we change every week brings my own sensibility to the space. [There are] layers of intimacy, flair and depth as I wanted to subvert the jewellery boutique rules and codes.'

nikos koulis jewellery boutique in paris

(Image credit: Nikos Koulis)

Out of all the objets d’art in the new space, what are his favourites? ‘I keep changing my [mind about] favourites, it's in my Gemini nature! From jewellery, I would currently choose the ‘77’ necklace. From [my] ‘moNO’ [series of objects and furniture], two candlesticks: the feminine and the masculine, a nod to a very human journey with different traits, free imagination, and constant flux.’

nikoskoulis.com

necklace

A ‘77’ necklace, price on request

(Image credit: Nikos Koulis)

nikos koulis jewellery boutique in paris

A ‘moNO’ candlestick, €8,200, by Nikos Koulis

(Image credit: Nikos Koulis)
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Hannah Silver
Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver is a writer, editor and author with over 20 years of experience in journalism, spanning national newspapers and independent magazines. Currently Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles for print and digital, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury since joining in 2019.