Soho’s most theatrical hotel is getting a Beefbar restaurant

In 2023, Broadwick Soho, a Martin Brudnizki-designed hotel, arrived on the corner of Broadwick Street and Berwick Street in London’s Soho with pink elephants on the façade, a rooftop bar upstairs and Italian restaurant Dear Jackie below ground as its red-roomed heart. Now, one of its central characters is being recast.

Beefbar gives Broadwick Soho a carnivorous new chapter

(Image credit: Courtesy of Beefbar)

This autumn, Monaco-born Beefbar will move into the fun-loving property, taking over Dear Jackie’s subterranean space and ground-floor sister bar, Bar Jackie. The new address, Beefbar at Dear Jackie, opens on 10 September 2026 with bespoke interiors and a redesigned terrace for day-to-night dining – very useful in a neighbourhood where lunch has a habit of becoming last orders.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Beefbar)

Founded in Monte Carlo in 2005 by Riccardo Giraudi, Beefbar has built its name by giving the steakhouse a Riviera-infused new identity: think prized cuts, glossy rooms, a bit of theatre, and enough international appeal to carry it to Paris, Milan, Mykonos, New York and beyond. The new Soho outpost will become its UK flagship, following the brand’s Chelsea opening.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Beefbar)

Giraudi says he wanted Beefbar’s new UK home to have ‘real soul’, adding that Dear Jackie gives the team ‘freedom to be playful with the menu’. Broadwick Soho’s managing director Joshua Gardner puts it in typically Soho terms: ‘We don’t take ourselves too seriously, but we care enormously about every detail.’

The menu will centre on Japanese Kobe, Australian Wagyu and Beefbar’s signature sauce, alongside London-only dishes including Wagyu shepherd’s pie and a truffle-laced Cordon Bleu.

Broadwick Soho is located at 20 Broadwick St, London W1F 8HT, United Kingdom

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors