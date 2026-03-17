Few brands have shaped luxury safaris quite like andBeyond. From the early days of Phinda Private Game Reserve in South Africa, which redefined what a conservation-led lodge could look like more than three decades ago, to the desert drama of Namibia’s Sossusvlei Desert Lodge, the brand has consistently paired wilderness with considered design, guided by its surroundings. Its long-standing presence in Kenya is no different, starting out in the Masai Mara first with Kichwa Tembo tented Camp, followed by Bateleur, an intimate colonial-inspired camp that was rebuilt in 2019. This, together with the newly opened Suyian Lodge, has made for a well-rounded spread across Kenya’s most distinct ecosystems.

Set on 44,000 acres of private wilderness in Laikipia, a region of private conservancies, a scenic 45-minute bush flight north of Nairobi, the lodge sits on the edge of an escarpment overlooking sweeping plains and distant views towards Mount Kenya. Slotting into the landscape, the lodge unfolds over a series of low-slung dome-like structures tucked into the escarpment, their rounded forms, planted roofs and natural cladding, taking their cues from the surrounding granite kopjes.

Wallpaper* checks in at andBeyond Suyian Lodge

What’s on your doorstep?

Suyian is not just a wildlife conservancy, but a working ranch, where cattle and camels are still herded across the land in an experience that lends a layered depth you don’t usually get from sealed-off reserves. The 44,000-acre conservancy forms part of a wider network of unfenced private and community-managed land, allowing wildlife to roam freely between neighbouring territories, though andBeyond’s vehicles – and therefore guests – remain within Suyian’s boundaries. This means sightings are never guaranteed, particularly if the wildlife you’re hoping to see has moved beyond the conservancy’s limits.

Arrival courtyard (Image credit: Courtesy of andBeyond)

The wildlife here differs from the Masai Mara further south, with the endangered Grevy’s zebra regularly sighted, alongside the distinctively patterned reticulated giraffe, found only in northern Kenya. Beisa oryx, gerenuk, and Laikipia hartebeest are also present, as is the African wild dog, an endangered species and the inspiration behind the lodge’s name, which means ‘wild dog’ in the local Samburu language. There is currently no rhino on the conservancy, though plans are in place for future reintroduction.

Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of andBeyond)

The headline draw, however, is the possibility of spotting the so-called black leopard – a rare genetic variation of the regular spotted leopard – an elusive sighting that draws excitement from even the most experienced guides. In between the twice-daily game drives, activities include guided walks, horseback riding and night drives where you might spot nocturnal animals such as the striped hyena.

Wellness Centre (Image credit: Courtesy of andBeyond)

Who is behind the design?

Like all andBeyond properties, Suyian’s design is considered and confident. The work of Nicholas Plewman Architects, Michaelis Boyd and Fox Browne Creative, the lodge prioritises Laikipia’s untamed landscape, arranged as a cluster of curvilinear buildings in natural stone and planted surfaces that blend seamlessly into the escarpment, almost disappearing when viewed from a distance.

Guest area lounge (Image credit: Courtesy of andBeyond)

Inside, the aesthetics draw on what the designers describe as an Afro-Wabi-Sabi philosophy, embracing tactility and imperfection over polish. The result is an interior that feels cocooning, with gently contoured plaster walls, woven textures and weighty rugs layered in earthy, mineral tones. Bronze accents catch the light against a palette of sand, clay and stone, embellished by subtle references to Samburu beadwork.

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lower terrace (Image credit: Courtesy of andBeyond)

The room to book

Design-wise, all suites follow the same blueprint, so the decision comes down to positioning rather than layout or aesthetics. Each opens with a sitting area and central fireplace, leading through to the bedroom and a generous bathroom. The best place to linger after an early morning game drive is the bed, positioned to look straight through to the terrace and the plains beyond. A glass ceiling above the shower draws in more daylight, while the solid-stone bathtub is the natural spot to unwind in the evening, preferably with a glass of wine in hand.

Suite lounge (Image credit: Courtesy of andBeyond)

Outside, a terrace runs the full length of the suite, pairing a shaded seating area with a small pool overlooking the expansive plains, which is a peaceful vantage point from which to watch wildlife move across the landscape at a distance.

Suite bedroom (Image credit: Courtesy of andBeyond)

Suite bathroom (Image credit: Courtesy of andBeyond)

Apart from room five, configured as a family suite and set slightly back with less privacy, the remaining 13 rooms stretch out on either side of the main lodge for nearly a kilometre. Those at the far end involve a noticeably longer walk to the central areas and an even further one to the spa, so if proximity matters, plump for one of the suites nearer the main lodge or rooms one to seven, which also sit slightly higher, commanding broader, more open views.

Suite deck (Image credit: Courtesy of andBeyond)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

This being a safari, you certainly won’t go hungry. Meals can be taken in your suite or at the main lodge, but an unhurried breakfast on the sunny restaurant terrace, with the plains stretched out ahead, is where the day properly begins again after a dawn drive. Lunch arrives as a shared platter – beef and Guinness pie, baby corn fritters and salads – while afternoons ease into tea before heading back out.

(Image credit: Courtesy of andBeyond)

The real highlight, however, is sundowners during the afternoon drive, when a glass of wine and a handful of biltong, set against an epic African sunset and the grunt of hippos in the distance, can easily become the best part of the day. On return, wood-fired pizzas or light bites appear before dinner, which is typically a set menu. Should three courses feel ambitious, the kitchen is flexible enough to make what you’re craving with advanced notice.

Dining area (Image credit: Courtesy of andBeyond)

Where to switch off

Given how remote and nature-led Suyian is, switching off requires very little effort. Time between drives is best spent in your own suite, stretched out on a lounger beside the pool, as the light shifts across the plains, but for something more deliberate, there’s the spa. Located at one end of the main lodge, it includes a steam room, cold plunge and treatment rooms, where massages are accompanied not by music but by the breeze moving across the escarpment and birds chirping beyond the open windows.

Gym studio (Image credit: Courtesy of andBeyond)

The verdict

Suyian is not the Masai Mara. What it offers instead is space and access to species you are unlikely to encounter further south, like the Grevy’s zebra. Sightings here are not inevitable, which is a distinction that will appeal most to seasoned safari-goers who value time in the bush as much as ticking off a list. Above all, though, it’s a place to settle into the landscape, especially with the private pools and expansive views. And while the wildlife is compelling, it is ultimately the design that gives the lodge its edge.

Pool (Image credit: Courtesy of andBeyond)

andBeyond Suyian Lodge is located 6GGRFPMW+26, Suyian Conservancy, Laikipia County Sosian, Kenya