Big Sky may not have the spritz-fuelled aprés ski scene of the USA’s high-altitude heavy hitters like Aspen, but its western-tinged charm and natural beauty make it a dream year-round escape for outdoorsy types visiting the American West. The opening of One&Only Moonlight Basin – the brand’s first stateside debut – puts Montana’s premier mountain destination on the interior design map. Set on 240 acres of unbridled wilderness, the resort blends elevated alpine minimalism and cowboy core into a refined retreat, complete with chic cabins, ranch-inspired dining and a standout spa.

Wallpaper* checks in at One&Only Moonlight Basin

What’s on your doorstep?

Ensconced amid peaks and the Gallatin National Forest, One&Only Moonlight Basin gives guests an all-access pass to the natural wonders of Big Sky, from starry skies to 5,850 skiable acres. There’s a dedicated One&Only Gondola – it’s heated and takes just five minutes – from the Sky Lodge to the Madison Base ski area for world-class skiing and snowboarding. Adventurous spirits can also try out activities ranging from snowshoeing and sledging in the winter to hiking, fly fishing and fat-tyre biking in the warmer months. The property sits an hour from the West Entrance to Yellowstone National Park for even more eco thrills and wildlife sightings.

One&Only Moonlight Basin Aerial View (Image credit: Courtesy of One&Only)

Who is behind the design?

Big Sky is best known for the great outdoors. One&Only Moonlight Basin brings that beauty inside. Seattle-based firm Olson Kundig translates the rugged landscape into sleek, luxurious spaces. Clean lines and black steel contrast with plush rugs in muted earth tones, a gallery-worthy contemporary art collection – nearly 80 per cent of it created by artists living in the region – and natural materials. Stone, wood and leather, alongside windows that frame mountains and lodgepole pines, imbue the interiors with a sense of place and reflect Montana’s western sensibility. The overall effect is streamlined yet full of character.

The Landing Restaurant (Image credit: Courtesy of One&Only)

The lobby living room features a rounded fireplace that nods to grain silos, with a pattern inspired by the starry night sky. Nearby are colourful ceramic and metal magpies by Alessandro Gallo and a crown-down bronze cowboy hat by Paul Harris. Montana-based female artist Tracy Linder created Vortex, a site-specific commission made of bovine, bison, elk and horse ribs from her Molt ranch, to float above the spiral staircase in the Main Lodge. In the West Lodge, the entertainment and family zone, rope lights add a touch of Western whimsy.

(Image credit: Courtesy of One&Only)

The room to book

One&Only Moonlight Basin offers 73 guest rooms and suites, plus 19 freestanding cabins. Our favourite party pad, the Big Sky Suite in the Main Lodge, boasts a wraparound terrace and an expansive living area. A striking live-edge black walnut table anchors the dining space, complemented by a full kitchen made for easy entertaining. In the primary bathroom, the soaking tub sits beside a window that cantilevers open to the terrace hot tub.

Big Sky Suite Living Room (Image credit: Courtesy of One&Only)

Big Sky Suite Terrace (Image credit: Courtesy of One&Only)

For a more secluded escape, book one of the cabins. Beds are positioned toward floor-to-ceiling windows framing snow-dusted peaks – a view so mesmerising you’ll forget about the flatscreen mounted above the sleek black-wood hearth. Bathrooms have heated floors and deep soaking tubs to ease muscles after long days on the slopes. Because Big Sky living extends well beyond cosying up indoors, these designer dwellings also include a private back deck with a fire pit, Adirondack chairs and a hot tub.

One Bed Cabin (Image credit: Courtesy of One&Only)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

The property has plenty to keep guests sufficiently sated and spritzed. Set inside the Main Lodge, Wildwood pays tribute to Montana with light wood, antlers, driftwood found in nearby rivers, local ranch-to-table fare and views of Lone Mountain’s iconic slopes. Akira Back serves Japanese-influenced fare in a streamlined space punctuated by a large glass cherry blossom branch installation. The Landing, the Sky Lodge social hub for ski breaks, is a soaring, sun-lit spot to gather and grub on American comfort food, whether sitting at a windowside table in the dining room or on the expansive terrace, fronted by Big Sky’s iconic ridges.

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The Landing Bar (Image credit: Courtesy of One&Only)

For pre- or post-dinner drinks, meander over to Dear Josephine, a cosy cocktail bar, inspired by 19th-century female bootlegger Josephine Doody. If you’re up for a little stretch of the legs before a whisky nightcap, Moonshack, the speakeasy, tucked inside a rebuilt cabin in the woods, is accessible by foot, bike or ski (electric ATV buggy rides are available for less intrepid travellers).

Dear Josephine (Image credit: Courtesy of One&Only)

Where to switch off

When it’s time to unwind, there’s a sumptuous spa accented with timber, hand-cut local stone and watery laborite. Guests can recharge with custom Augustinus Bader facials and massages, go for a swim in the indoor pool, do hot and cold therapy plunges outdoors and combat the effects of the altitude at the oxygen lounge. Staying on theme, both the fitness centre and yoga studio are clad in pale wood with floor-to-ceiling windows for sweating it out while gazing at the snowy peaks.

Indoor Pool (Image credit: Courtesy of One&Only)

The verdict

For skiers and ranch enthusiasts, Big Sky has long been worth the logistics to reach. The opening of One&Only Moonlight Basin expands the focus from just the outdoors to thoughtfully designed interiors – all the while honouring Montana’s greatest gift: the landscape, which is on display throughout the alpine-chic accommodations, fire-warmed lobby lounge and serene spa. Service is attentive, friendly, and available. Guests are assigned a dedicated host, available via text for any requests, including calling for a ride in the fleet of electric ATV buggies.

East Lodge Lookout (Image credit: Courtesy of One&Only)

One&Only Moonlight Basin is located at 77 Roosevelt Rd, Big Sky, MT 59716, United States