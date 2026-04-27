Perched on a long sandbank within the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO-designated biosphere reserve, .Here takes the Maldivian resort in a more private, design-led direction, unfolding as Somewhere and Nowhere, two distinct stays with different intentions.

Somewhere comprises seven expansive villas, while the soon-to-open Nowhere is reserved for full private hire with just two residences and its own dedicated facilities. Both sit within the Seaside Collection portfolio and are accessed via its sister property Finolhu, by a short boat transfer along the connecting sandbank.

What sets Somewhere apart is its approach to architecture. Rather than separating beach and overwater villas, the residences span the width of the sandbank, combining both in a single footprint. It’s this approach that gives the resort a distinct identity before you even get into the details of the rooms, the food or the wider experience.

Wallpaper* checks in at .Here, Baa Atoll

What’s on your doorstep?

Unlike the typical Maldivian island, Somewhere is set along a narrow sandbank, so what’s on your doorstep is defined less by dense greenery and more by open water on either side. One side faces the lagoon, which is calm enough for a swim, while the other opens onto the ocean, where waves break more forcefully along the shore. There is no house reef here, so snorkelling is limited directly from the villa.

From Somewhere, the sandbank stretches over two kilometres back towards Finolhu’s main island, passing the Crab Shack, a laid-back restaurant set directly on the beach, before reaching the resort, where a broader range of activities and snorkelling can be found.

(Image credit: Courtesy of .Here)

Who is behind the design?

Architecture is by KulörGroup, with interiors by London-based Muza Lab, and together they bring a clear identity to a destination that moves away from the familiar barefoot-luxury aesthetic. Rather than slotting into the landscape, the architecture takes a more deliberate approach, drawing on Maldivian maritime culture through dhoni-inspired forms, rope-wrapped columns and low, open structures set along the sandbank.

(Image credit: Courtesy of .Here)

Inside, Muza Lab introduces a more confident use of colour and texture. The bold palette is a strong departure from the expected neutrals, shifting instead through lagoon blues and greens into more vivid fuchsia tones, layered with woven installations and tactile surfaces. In the main living spaces, sunken seating lowers the perspective towards the water, while sculptural lighting and coral-like forms add a sense of depth and movement.

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(Image credit: Courtesy of .Here)

At Safar, the resort’s restaurant and bar set between Somewhere and Nowhere, the architecture becomes more expressive with a series of open pavilions with sail-like roofs that define the space. At the centre sits the bar, backed by a sculptural, coral-like installation, while behind that, sunken seating extends out along two jetty-like platforms over the water, making it the best spot for sunset.

(Image credit: Courtesy of .Here)

The room to book

Of the seven villas at Somewhere, five comprise three bedrooms, with two larger four-bedroom residences positioned at either end. All follow the same architectural blueprint, so the decision comes down to size rather than layout.

(Image credit: Courtesy of .Here)

(Image credit: Courtesy of .Here)

Each is arranged as a duplex that stretches across the sandbank. The ground floor is given over to a large, open-plan living space with dining area and sunken seating, alongside a walk-in minibar, bar and butler’s kitchen, all opening onto a generous deck with a pool, barbecue and multiple places to sit or dine. Upstairs, the main bedroom faces the lagoon, with a balcony, four-poster bed and a large bathroom with an outdoor shower and freestanding tub, while a second room sits alongside, designed as a flexible space that can be used as a spa treatment room, office or gym.

(Image credit: Courtesy of .Here)

(Image credit: Courtesy of .Here)

From here, the villa extends across the sandbank via a long, bridge-like pool to a third bedroom on the ocean side, more self-contained and oriented towards the beach. It’s a layout that prioritises space and flexibility, but one that makes most sense when fully occupied rather than as a couples retreat.

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Everything centres around Safar, the only restaurant and bar, set out over the water between Somewhere and Nowhere. While meals can be taken in-villa, where your Roohu (butler)handles everything with the same polish as a restaurant service, Safar naturally draws you back in, particularly towards sunset.

(Image credit: Courtesy of .Here)

(Image credit: Courtesy of .Here)

Drinks are well judged, drawing on global influences without overcomplicating things. Kyoto, for example, blends ginger, lemongrass, passionfruit, sake and Grey Goose into something light and balanced, while the food follows a similarly wide reach. The menu covers all bases from Maldivian and Asian to Middle Eastern influences, with dishes such as tuna tartare and Moroccan lamb tagine served with couscous.

(Image credit: Courtesy of .Here)

(Image credit: Courtesy of .Here)

Breakfast is entirely à la carte and can be taken here or in the villa, with a mix of familiar and less expected options, alongside a build-your-own 'Open Toast' section, where you assemble combinations from a choice of breads, cheeses, eggs, toppings and vegetables.For a change of pace, Finolhu sits a short boat ride away, where a broader range of restaurants, including Arabian Grill and Kanusan – modern Japanese – can be found. Along the sandbank, the Crab Shack – an easy walk away – is set directly on the beach with laid-back vibes and a menu with dishes like the Sri Lankan curry crab, best eaten with your hands and your feet in the sand.

Where to switch off

Given the focus on privacy and seclusion, switching off here requires very little effort. Much of it happens in the villa itself, whether that’s stretched out on the deck or taking a long bath at sunset.

(Image credit: Courtesy of .Here)

There is no spa at Somewhere, but treatments can be arranged in the villa, often set up in the flexible second room, where massages are accompanied not by music but by the sound of the ocean just beyond.

The verdict

With none of the dense vegetation or winding sandy paths that typically define the Maldivian experience, .Here might not be for everyone. For the right guest, it offers a more considered, design-led take on the destination that prioritises space, privacy and a clear point of view.

(Image credit: Courtesy of .Here)

.Here is located at Kanufushi, Baa Atoll, 21002, Maldives