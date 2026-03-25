For a city best known as the gateway to safari, Nairobi’s creative scene has been gathering momentum. A new generation of designers, artists and entrepreneurs is reshaping the Kenyan capital, as seen in its art galleries, growing culinary scene and fashion labels such as Lookslike Avido, whose playful, distinctly East African aesthetic has begun to attract global attention. Yet until recently, design-forward places to stay have been surprisingly thin on the ground.

The arrival of Céline & Lolo is shaking up the hospitality landscape. Set in a reimagined 1970s villa in the leafy neighbourhood of Lavington, the 24-room hotel and bistro has fast become a hotspot for Nairobi’s cultural crowd, drawing locals and travellers alike to its pool terrace for long lunches that stretch well into evening drinks.

Wallpaper* checks in at Céline & Lolo, Nairobi

What’s on your doorstep?

Tucked within Lavington, one of Nairobi’s more affluent neighbourhoods, Céline & Lolo sits on a quiet Jacaranda-lined street, among diplomatic residences and low-rise villas. Removed from the city’s frenetic pace, it’s still within easy reach of Nairobi’s cultural scene and growing food landscape, with Circle Art Gallery, Hero restaurant and Pop’s Diner all nearby. The suburb of Karen – home to farm-to-table restaurant Cultiva – is a short drive away, traffic permitting, and for nature lovers, the Karura Forest – popular for morning walks and cycling – is also within easy reach. In other words, this is a location that offers a peaceful base, while keeping the creative pulse of Nairobi at your fingertips.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Céline & Lolo)

Who is behind the design?

The transformation of Céline & Lolo was led by Dutch architecture studio Powerhouse Company, whose work in adaptive reuse and reputation for balancing a sense of place with an international outlook made it a no-brainer for this project.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Céline & Lolo)

This approach plays out through the reworking of the 1970s villa, its strong, geometric form, modernist lines and details such as the original parquet flooring, retained and sharpened to form a backdrop for vivid interiors with a slightly retro sensibility. Blocks of bold orange, alongside vibrant pieces by East African artists and glossy finishes, give the hotel a playful, expressive edge, and as the designers note, the aim was to create something that feels unmistakably Nairobi while still meeting the expectations of a global traveller.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Céline & Lolo)

The room to book

Each of the rooms at Céline & Lolo is different. Some sit beneath higher ceilings, while others open onto small balconies, but all follow the same thread, with colour, texture and midcentury details carried through the spaces.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Céline & Lolo)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Céline & Lolo)

The ones to book, however, are the Oasis Rooms, tucked into the bottom of the garden. Opening directly onto tropical greenery, they have large windows that let in plenty of light and the sound of birdsong, while a softer palette leans into leafy tones and natural materials. Bathrooms are simple but well considered, with walk-in showers and locally made products.

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(Image credit: Courtesy of Céline & Lolo)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Bistro Lolo is the social heart of the hotel, drawing a mixed crowd throughout the day. Set around the pool terrace, the space leans into the same playful, colour-led aesthetic as the rest of the property, with bold colours, terrazzo flooring, warm lighting and an easy indoor-outdoor flow that keeps things feeling relaxed.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Céline & Lolo)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Céline & Lolo)

The menu follows suit, with a focus on seasonal ingredients and a loose, French-leaning approach, featuring classics from steak frites to niçoise salad. The kind of place where one drink turns into dinner and dinner stretches well into the evening, the restaurant has a steady energy that has become a neighbourhood favourite.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Céline & Lolo)

Where to switch off

The pool, original to the 1970s house, sits at the centre of the property and sets the tone, its surrounding greenery and checkerboard of terracotta tiles sharpened by rows of bright orange loungers and matching parasols that give the space a European beach club feel. Often dotted with local regulars, the scene has an easy, social energy, and for those more wellness-oriented, a small outdoor gym and yoga studio is being built within the garden.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Céline & Lolo)

The verdict

Offering something Nairobi has long been missing, Céline & Lolo – with its confident design, sociable energy and a crowd that extends well beyond hotel guests – is as much a place to stay as it is a neighbourhood hangout. For a city whose creative scene is gaining pace, this new addition captures Nairobi’s energy with flair.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Céline & Lolo)

Céline & Lolo is located at Kabarsiran Ave, Nairobi, Kenya