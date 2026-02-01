The seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class appeared on the market back in 2020, and the flagship saloon received the now-traditional upgrades in appearance, sophistication and technological innovation. Now it’s time for the W223 generation’s so-called mid-life ‘facelift’ (although this term surely won’t endure for much longer in the auto industry).

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2026 (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

As well as tweaks to the styling – mostly in terms of bringing the lighting, graphics and grille up to date – the new S-Class also ushers in a number of technological firsts. Ever since the early days of the S-Class, it’s served as the public stage for a steady drip-feed of innovation, almost all of which eventually cascades down to lowlier models.

The upgraded 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

One might have thought that the well of ideas would be running dry, given that Mercedes has tasked itself with finding new ways of doing things ever since the first S-Class arrived back in 1972. However, a quick skim through the press release accompanying the new model should dispel any fears; at over 16,000 words, it’s stuffed full of the kind of superlatives that make long-term S-Class buyers reach for their wallets.

The upgraded 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

In some respects, this new version could be seen as Gorden Wagener's swansong, the final flowering of a design directorship that drove a newer, bolder definition of luxury than the sober-suited Mercedes of old. If you like lights, inside and out, this car doesn’t disappoint.

Rear lights in the 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Inside, the neon fever dream continues with more mood lighting than the VIP lounge in a Baku nightclub

As well as increasing the size of the grille by 20 per cent – putting the S-Class more in line with other yawning Merc models – the new model debuts an optional illuminated bonnet-mounted star. The eagle-eyed will also spot the way that both head- and taillights incorporate the signature three-pointed star motif, while, inside, the neon fever dream continues with more mood lighting than the VIP lounge in a Baku nightclub.

Rear seat ambience in the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

All this bling is tempered by functionality, such as the next-generation digital headlamps, which offer a larger field of illumination, lower energy consumption, high beams that can throw light some 600m and the ability to auto-detect other vehicles so as not to dazzle anyone (Mercedes leads the way on this particular tech, in our experience).

Headlight and grille details, Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Another thing to note is that the new S-Class is very consciously keeping one foot in the combustion era. Back when the all-electric EQE arrived, it was speculated that this might one day usurp the S-Class’ top-dog position and, to that end, the flagship was only every hybridised.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2026 (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Although there have been plenty of raucous AMG variants of the S-Class over the years – the S63 was a particular favourite – the new model debuts with a clutch of traditional engines, including a new V8 along with petrol and diesel V6s. Plug-in hybrid power is also available.

You’ll never want for extra power, or smoothness, but right now the S-Class is leaning into its limousine roots, with Airmatic suspension and an optional E-Active intelligent damping system. In any case, a vast majority of S-Class users never get behind the wheel.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2026 (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The nervous traveller can specify the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 680 Guard 4Matic with VR10, courtesy of the company’s specialist armoured vehicle division

One area where the S-Class has been unduly influenced by the EQS is the interior. Alongside that lairy lighting are a triple whammy of massive touchscreens. Wagener always insisted throughout his tenure that touchscreens could be made truly premium. As dials and buttons creep back into auto interiors across the board, Mercedes’ insistence on the power of touch is starting to look a little bloody-minded.

The S-Class is definitely one for touchscreen fans (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Nevertheless, the latest version of MB.OS builds on what is one of the industry’s best interfaces, and there’s also an MBUX ‘Virtual Assistant’ for the touchscreen phobic.

Speech recognition for this agent is driven by ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini Automotive tech and Microsoft’s Bing for a truly ‘multi agent approach’ that should be able to remember context of past conversations. Interestingly, Mercedes also claims that the car’s responses can be ‘empathetic’.

Behind the wheel of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

A degree of future-proofing is also provided by the MB.Drive Assist Pro software, which will come attuned to China’s advanced standards, allowing for ‘seamless point-to-point driving in dense urban traffic’, as well as a dizzying standard package of driver assist safety technologies.

There are first class amenities in the S-Class rear seats (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Rear seat options draw heavily on the aesthetics and amenities of First Class aviation, with fold-flat seats and large entertainment screens. Mercedes is also introducing a Manufaktur Made to Measure tier of personalisation, perhaps drawing on the experience of the Maybach brand. In addition to more colour and trim options, door sill branding can be specified and emblems added to seats.

Another example of typical S-Class style (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The nervous traveller can specify the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 680 Guard 4Matic with VR10, courtesy of the company’s specialist armoured vehicle division. Offering protection against explosives and bullets, complete with an emergency fresh air supply for gas attacks and an automatic fire-extinguishing system, the S 680 Guard provides heavy-duty peace of mind.

The S-Class is not short on space (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Six different seat massage programmes include a hot stone session

The ‘standard’ car will be safe enough for most. Options and accessories appear limitless. There’s the integrated Amazon Music and Disney+ system, paired with – at the top option level – a 39-speaker Burmester audio system with Dolby Atmos. Illuminated cup holders. Heated seat belts. Onboard Teams meetings. Air vents that can automatically swivel to eight individual positions. Six different seat massage programmes, including a hot stone session.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2026 (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

This cavalcade of superlatives and novelties is unsurprising, given that Mercedes claims that more than 50 per cent of the car is freshly developed or substantially updated from the original W223.

We’ll be getting behind the wheel of this ultra-intelligent machine in due course.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2026 (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz S-Class, from €121,356.20 (S 350 d 4MATIC Saloon), Mercedes-Benz.com, @MercedesBenz