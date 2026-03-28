Welcome to the latest instalment of 'How We Host,' our column devoted to all-things entertaining from those who know a thing or two about having a good time. Next to dissect the fine art of entertaining is Elad Yifrach, founder of the luxury homeware brand L’Objet.

Setting a table is second nature for L’Objet founder Elad Yifrach. Those who have ventured into L’Objet's boutiques in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighbourhood in Paris , or on London’s Sloane Street, will be well-acquainted with their museum-like jewel box interiors, which display elegant homeware, fragrances and decor inspired by history, travel and a love for beautiful things. ‘I love the gesture of traveling around and bringing back semi-precious stones or other curiosities, then making them into a functional object or just adding them to your collection. That always resonated with me,’ explains Yifrach.

(Image credit: Daniel Schäfer)

It was in Rome five years ago where Yifrach found his inspiration for L’Objet’s newest tabletop collection, Grand Tour, a collection of dinnerware inspired by time-honoured craft techniques and semi-precious materials such as malachite, coral, lapis and tiger’s eye. ‘I saw these incredible giant tables, panels and urns that were all stone inlay. I thought: these are such old-world masterpieces, it would be fun to use that technique on something modern and functional,' he recalls.

Against the backdrop of his beautiful Lisbon home, where he relocated five years ago, Yifrach enjoys the surprising element of mixing different textures and eras in his tablescape, noting, ‘It’s not a "perfect match," but there is a perfect harmony between them,’ he says. Below, the designer shares his secrets to effortless hosting.

How We Host with L'Objet founder Elad Yifrach

(Image credit: Daniel Schäfer)

Wallpaper*: Are you a relaxed host and pull it all together at the last minute, or is there careful planning?

Elad Yifrach : I try to do both. If it’s a Thursday or Friday night and I’m working, I have less time to plan, but on the weekend, I take it easier. I take more time to set the table, cook and buy everything. I like to set up more than just one area in the house, normally drinks will be had in the living room, so I’ll set up a bar there with wine or Champagne. Then you can take it easy until everyone is ready to sit at the dinner table.

W*: And can you cook?

EY: Oh, yeah, I love cooking. A lot.

(Image credit: Daniel Schäfer)

W*: What was the first dish you perfected to feed a group of friends or family?

EY: A lemon chicken tagine. My grandparents are from Morocco, so I know the flavors, but I actually discovered this specific version in Paris. I serve it with either rice or couscous. Sometimes I just do a big table full of different salads and dishes such as eggplants, roasted vegetables or cauliflower, and then you don't even need the rice.

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(Image credit: Daniel Schäfer)

W*: Drinks on arrival – what’s on offer?

EY: Champagne. Always. And then wine. I’m not a bartender, but I’m good at picking good wine or Champagne. I like to make it easy by setting up a beautiful Champagne cooler so everybody can help themselves. I always serve it with a good mix of nuts, Spanish olives or pão de queijo (a Portuguese cheese bread). When guests start arriving, I put the cheese bread in the oven for 15 minutes so they are served hot. It’s very satisfying with wine.

(Image credit: Daniel Schäfer)

W*: Go on and tempt us – what’s your go-to menu, from starters to afters, whether homemade or bought in?

EY: I like when I’m able to make many different dishes and put everything on the table with an abundance of options. In the winter, I might make an orange salad with liqueur and cinnamon. For dessert, I always like to have fruit, but one of my favourites is a very famous chocolate cake here in Portugal. It’s flourless, very rich and dense, but also fluffy. I love serving it with a lemon and rosemary sorbet from a guy here in town that I'm obsessed with. And because of my Moroccan heritage, I love serving Moroccan tea at the end. I actually have an antique set I bought in Morocco.

'Never be too precious about your house. If you serve wine, you take the risk that someone might spill it.' Elad Yifrach

W*: What’s on your dinner party playlist?

EY: My Spotify is full of different moods. For me, music and lighting are the first layers of everything. I curate the music for the stores too, and every season I drop a new playlist, which I usually put together when I’m traveling on an airplane. Once you get into it, it’s easy — one song gives you another idea. I love Polo & Pan and Daft Punk, they’re just instant good moods. I also like to surprise people; all of a sudden there will be a Madonna song, or Jungle, or Charlotte Gainsbourg for some old French tunes.

W*: Who’s your dream dinner party guest?

EY: James Turrell, because the way he sees light and colour is my favourite. Salvador Dalí, because he would have incredible insights, and Yves Saint Laurent, although I think he would judge everything on the table!

(Image credit: Daniel Schäfer)

W*: Dish the dirt: what should a host never do?

EY: Never clear the table at the end of the meal. Unless you want your guests to leave, that’s a cue that 'this is over.' If there’s good conversation, let it go as long as it can. Also, never be too precious about your house. If you serve wine, you take the risk that someone might spill it. Don't give off that nervous energy about your carpet or your table. It’s meant to be lived in.

(Image credit: Daniel Schäfer)

W*: What should a guest never do?

EY: Be too late. A 'fashionable delay' is okay, but if you’re holding up the rest of the table, it’s not considerate to the person cooking. It adds unnecessary tension.

W*: What is your key to a successful evening?

EY: Set the tone from the beginning with music and light, and don't leave everything to the last minute so you aren't stressed. You need to enjoy it as much as the guests. If you don’t have time, just pare it down and do less, even if you just order pizza!