Marchesi 1824's luxury chocolate Easter egg echoes the beauty of an intricate painting. The Milanese bakery, one of Italy’s oldest and most esteemed pastry houses, has unveiled its Easter collection titled ‘The Return of the Swallows’. It proves to be more than just an aesthetic theme but nods to the Prada-owned bakery’s regency history.

Crack into Marchesi 1824’s chocolate Easter eggs

Marchesi 1824 Pastel Mini Easter Eggs Gift Box 25 Pcs €70 at marchesi1824.com

Standing front and centre of the collection is the 2kg dark chocolate egg, delicately piped with swallows and pink flowers. Another Marchesi 1824 masterpiece is its 1kg white chocolate egg which has been elegantly carved into, in the shape of a swallow.

Marchesi 1824 Dark Chocolate Egg With Swallows and Pink Flowers, 2 Kg €1,300 at marchesi1824.com

Complementing these giant creations are the new 400-gram filled eggs. These eggs come in paired flavours; pistachio and raspberry, hazelnut and lemon, almond and orange, pecan and caramel.

There are also an assortment of miniature dark and milk chocolate eggs, filled with gianduja, pralined hazelnut, hazelnut, and cremino. Each egg comes in a beautiful pastel shade, echoing the regency period, while others show the creamy tones of different chocolate percentages. The larger selection of eggs (around 250g), are available in indulgent flavours from pistachio to stracciatella, salted caramel to raspberry.

Other than the refined flavours, and intricate decorative work, what makes Marchesi’s Easter collection intriguing is the deep dive into food history. Marchesi’s chocolatiers looked into historic recipes of chocolate-making tradition, which is why they decided to use Venezuela 74% cocoa mass for its balanced aromatic profile.

Marchesi 1824 Cru Mini Easter Eggs Gift Box 25 Pcs €70 at marchesi1824.com

To celebrate the craftsmanship, the windows of Marchesi’s London and Milan boutiques have transformed its windows into chocolate stage sets featuring a large chocolate house resting on a branch which shelters a nest. In this nest is a decorated egg, while suspended swallows hover above.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Marchesi 1824)

The products – including hand-decorated biscuits and chocolate objects – are available at the three Marchesi 1824 pastry shops in Milan: Via Santa Maria alla Porta 11/a, Via Monte Napoleone 9, and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, as well as at the London boutique at 117 Mount Street, Mayfair, and at the corner in the Chocolate Hall of Harrods.

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A selection of products, including the signature leavened creations and chocolate eggs, is also available online at www.marchesi1824.com