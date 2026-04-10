Yinka Ilori and Veuve Clicquot create a vibrant ode to joy ahead of Milan Design Week 2026

British-Nigerian artist Yinka Ilori has collaborated with Veuve Clicquot to create an exclusive, limited-edition collection that presents a vibrant ode to warmth, light, joy and optimism. Set to be unveiled for the first time during Milan Design Week 2026, ‘Chasing the Sun’ is intrinsically linked to the French maison’s history, reconnecting with its founding vision and the luminous identity established by the signature Clicquot Yellow, the colour of the sun featured on the champagne house’s labels since 1877.

Yinka Ilori and his new collaboration with Veuve Clicquot, “Chasing the Sun”. (Image credit: Veuve Clicquot)

Celebrated for his use of bold colour and pattern, Ilori is sometimes referred to as the ‘architect of joy’ for his uplifting approach to design. His creative vision for Veuve Clicquot is rich with emotive symbolism and draws on a philosophy of positive action and optimistic intent that connects directly to the maison’s spirit and its love for design. Ilori’s work seeks to communicate the emotional power of colour and pattern, transforming everyday objects into accessible symbols of hope and connection.

'Clicquot Arrow' gift boxes by Yinka Ilori for Veuve Clicquot (Image credit: Veuve Clicquot)

On show in Milan, an immersive installation will showcase the collection, which includes a reinterpretation of the ‘Clicquot Arrow’ (the signature gift box, which displays the distance to the maison’s home town of Reims), as well as a ‘Sun Holder’, which reimagines the champagne bucket through a contemporary lens, and a series of ‘Sun Totems’ – portable drinking vessels that are more akin to sunlit sculptures.

Ilori conjures up a colourful universe through his vivid patterns of protective hands embracing the sun, reimagined stars, and symbols inspired by nature and human connection. Both the limited-edition champagne bucket, which echoes the shape of a calabash plant, and the portable drinking vessels are crafted from upcycled materials using innovative 3D-knitting technology. As well as a commitment to sustainable craftsmanship, these exclusive objects guarantee that your cuvées will be kept perfectly chilled for up to 90 minutes.

'Sun Holder' champagne bucket (Image credit: Veuve Clicquot)

‘Chasing the Sun’ celebrates the warmth that binds us, the light that heals, and the joy that radiates from within, through every gesture, encounter and shared moment. Like sunlight transforming care into harvest, the calabash’s generous form becomes a symbol of the fruit we bear when we cherish the sun. Ilori makes reference to a parable learned from his Nigerian parents: ‘Whatever you sow is what you shall reap’. It’s a philosophy that perfectly embodies the Veuve Clicquot ethos: dream big, bright and beautiful.

Ilori at work (Image credit: Veuve Clicquot)

‘Chasing the Sun’ will be on show from 21-26 April 2026 at Mediateca Santa Teresa, Via della Moscova 28, Milan. The full collection will be available to buy from 21 April – for retail locations, visit veuveclicquot.com

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