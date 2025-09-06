Following in the footsteps of Yayoi Kusama and Paola Paronetto, French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus is the latest creative tasked by French champagne house Veuve Clicquot with reinterpreting La Grande Dame.

Its premium cuvée is a tribute to Barbe Nicole Ponsardin, also known as Madame Clicquot, who took over her late husband’s wine business, becoming the first female champagne producer and introducing several innovations into the champagne-making process.

Jacquemus has worked with the 2018 iteration, the 25th vintage of the cuvée launched in 1972. ‘I have always admired Veuve Clicquot, its savoir-faire and history,’ says the designer. ‘I wanted to create a collaboration that brought together both of our worlds in a meaningful way. Jacquemus has always been a lifestyle brand, going beyond fashion. That’s why this project interested me so much: to work on the world around the bottle with Jacquemus codes and share our mutual values of French culture.’

(Image credit: Photography by Neil Godwin, art direction by Sophie Gladstone)

For his interpretation of the bottle, Jacquemus draped the vessel in a white Toile du Marais canvas, a gesture designed to evoke the elegant simplicity of heirloom textiles drying in the sun, ‘a human, simple touch’. On the canvas, yellow embroidery marks the vintage’s momentous release. ‘Yellow is my favourite colour, and has always been a key focus in my collections,’ says the designer, noting the connection with the champagne house’s own visual codes. ‘Veuve Clicquot has owned this colour since 1877, and I loved the idea of wrapping the bottle in this warmth, like sunlight stitched into fabric. It became a thread throughout the project.’

Born and raised in the South of France, Jacquemus’ work is heavily influenced by his Mediterranean upbringing and the region’s luminosity, and this collaboration is no exception, particularly as the current cuvée is described by its maker as ‘a wine with a sunny soul. Its colour is bright and luminous. Its precise style is characterised by a subtle finesse and freshness, expressed through its salinity.’

For the 2018 cuvée, Jacquemus created a collection that is intended to reimagine the ritual of drinking and sharing champagne. The hero piece is a modern take on a French 18th-century classic, the rafraîchissoir, a large vessel designed to keep champagne cold. ‘The shape came from Medici vases, which I love, but also from my childhood memories: the trompe-l’oeil fish and the hammered texture are a wink to the Mediterranean,’ says the designer. ‘The handles’ details are square and round, a Jacquemus signature.’

The exquisite silhouette of the rafraîchissoir (a limited-edition piece made on request) was brought to life by artisan Camille Orfèvre, a recipient of the Meilleur Ouvrier de France, the highest accolade recognising exceptional craftsmanship. ‘Camille is incredible, one of the last great metalsmiths in Paris,’ says Jacquemus. ‘His atelier in Le Marais is full of history. I loved working with him because he understands about detail and tradition. Like in couture, every gesture matters. We talked a lot about celebrating savoir-faire and perpetuating traditions.’

Each piece takes more than 40 hours to create, using antique techniques that include polishing, engraving and lacquering. ‘This project is a tribute to true craftsmanship, and that’s what makes it so special.’

Le Rafraîchissoir and La Grande Dame by Simon Porte Jacquemus are available from Harrods, POA