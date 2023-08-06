Step inside L'Objet's expanding universe
Behind the scenes at L'Objet: we take a look at the American brand's dedication to craftmanship, innovation and design
Like the other design business leaders showcased on our Wallpaper* USA 300 list, Elad Yifrach, the founder and creative director of the luxury design house L’Objet, has put an individual spin on the world of home goods and accessories.
Since founding L’Objet in New York in 2004, the Israel-born Yifrach has championed craftsmanship in its many shapes and forms, which gives the pieces in L’Objet’s collections a rich and timeless sensibility.
L'Objet: craft and innovation
More often than not, a L’Object piece is accompanied by a mesmerising story about what inspired it and how it came to be. Crafted by artisans that Yifrach uncovers from his travels around the world, the techniques used to make L’Objet’s pieces are steeped in time, yet paired with high quality materials, and innovation in the right places, to ensure they are of the highest quality.
Amongst the label’s many eye-catching pieces, examples of how traditional craftsmanship is being brought forward include the evocative Neptune Bowl, a configuration of three lifelike shells stacked together, which has been exquisitely cast from porcelain in L’Objet’s Portuguese atelier, and then carefully detailed so that it can be used both for food service as well as a decorative centrepiece.
Similarly, in the label’s ongoing collection with the Haas Brothers, a pair of endearing characters conjured up by the artists’ minds have been replicated in three-dimensional form and turned into functional vessels, again bubbling over with fine details. Cast from porcelain and featuring one of the pair gilded in glowing 24-carat gold, these whimsical figures are just one iteration of the many fine, collectible pieces that L’Objet has in its arsenal. Each collection is a reverent homage not only to the cultures that drove its creation, but the artisans who made them as well.
In September 2023, L’Objet opens the doors to a new flagship store in Paris’ Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighbourhood. Designed by Yifrach in collaboration with Constantino di Sambuy of the Los Angeles-based firm Anno Mille, the boutique will be divided into a space showcasing homeware and decor, and the other presenting its apothecary and fragrance collections. A fusion of historical charm and contemporary elegance, the boutique is set to bring a new dimension to L’Objet’s expanding universe.
