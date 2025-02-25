‘It’s a museum-like jewel box’: L’Objet marks 20 years of elegant design with a new London flagship

In March 2025, L’Objet will open the doors to a new flagship in London. Located on Sloane Street, the brand's first UK flagship also marks 20 years of the luxury design house, which was founded in New York by creative director Elad Yifrach.

L’Objet’s individual spin on the world of home goods and accessories has championed craftsmanship through intricate form and function, which gives the pieces in the collections contemporary elegance and refined charm. However, L’Objet isn’t new to London’s design landscape. It has a boutique within Harrods, and in 2024 opened its beauty counter in the department store’s beauty hall. Now, with the opening of its own flagship, L’Objet can showcase its full range of products in London, including a variety of home décor, tableware, fragrance, and apothecary lines, along with exclusive collections available only in this location.

Inside L'Objet's new London flagship

(Image credit: Courtesy of L'Objet)

The boutique was designed by its founder Yifrach, and in collaboration with Los-Angeles based design studio Anno Mille, which also collaborated on L’Objet’s flagship store in Paris ’ Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighbourhood. ‘My ultimate goal is to activate all five senses when interacting with the brand. Curiosity and sense of discovery are key,’ Yifrach told Wallpaper*. ‘Get intimate with the craftsmanship behind every piece, and connect with the design language and the warm hospitality that is unique to L’Objet.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of L'Objet)

The new store's entrance features a large black metal door, with cast bronze handles. The design reflects a contemporary aesthetic, with a variety of natural materials and textures, including chrome detailing. A warm colour palette makes for a welcome contrast with L’Objet’s products, which offer delicate and intricate detailing against neutral creams and whites.

(Image credit: Courtesy of L'Objet)

The architecture within the 1,300 sq ft outpost has striking details. The central column is clad in stainless steel with a base made of cast-bronze chain plated in antique nickel, while the walls themselves have been treated in rich velvet, with other textual design details including a mohair chocolate sofa. The piece that anchors the space is a one-of-a kind 24ct hand-gilded metal artwork, created in collaboration with Portuguese artisan Sebastião Lobo, only available at this location.

(Image credit: Courtesy of L'Objet)

L'Objet’s founder shared, ‘The Sloane Street boutique represents our latest architecture expression offering a modern and daring play with materials, like covering all the walls and shelves in velvet and mohair. I want the customer to feel like they are in a museum-like jewel box, where all the textures and materials are precious, but they are invited to touch and interact with the objects.’

l-objet.com

