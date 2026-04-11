Designed by the Milan- and Amsterdam-based creative collective Controvento for Fendi Casa, the ‘Peekasit’ seating range, with its leather shell and soft padded cushion, made its debut in 2023, taking its cues from the fashion house's classic ‘Peekaboo’ bag. Two years later, it was joined by the ‘Peekasleep’ bed (also designed by Controvento), an enveloping leather-upholstered structure that oozed comfort and cosiness.

(Image credit: Courtesy Fendi Casa)

This year's Salone del Mobile sees the series expand further with the launch of the ‘Peekachill’ armchair, which is conceived as a more intimate counterpart to the ‘Peekasit’ collection.

Starting with the original seating concept, Controvento reimagined the ‘Peekasit’ armchair in a smaller, more compact incarnation while still preserving its defining identity, designing an object with sleek, sinuous lines and exceptional snugness, with extensive customisation options available.

(Image credit: Courtesy Fendi Casa)

Its construction reflects the precise, coherent and sophisticated portfolio of the studio founded by Gabriele Chiave and Verdiana Vannini, who set up the multidisciplinary collective after working together at the Amsterdam HQ of Marcel Wanders for four years.

When Wanders closed his studio in 2022, Chiave and Vannini took some clients with them, including Fendi Casa, Audi and Seletti. Both found their time working for Wanders to be invaluable in shaping their current design approach.

Through the intersection of storytelling, craftsmanship, innovation and emotion, we create impactful designs that deepen bonds between people, objects and experiences across disciplines,’ they say. ‘At the same time, we maintain a human-centered approach in all our designs, ensuring that innovation is guided by awareness, responsibility and impact.’