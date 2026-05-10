Valente is the newest building from design-focused developers Idea!Zarvos and their third collaboration with Brazilian architects FGMF. Rising up above the São Paulo skyline, on a 1,400 sq m plot at the intersection of Cardeal Arcoverde and Capote Valente in the city’s popular Pinheiros district, Valenta is a mixed-use structure with a dynamic, expressive façade that offers up a multiplicity of views, inside and out.

(Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

Explore Valente in São Paulo

The new structure consists of 21 floors above ground and four basements, home to apartments, offices and a curated selection of shops and restaurants that create a new and active ground floor to connect with the rest of the neighbourhood. New planting and landscape design by Rodrigo Oliveira further connect Valente to its Pinheiros neighbours, with wider pavements and places to sit.

Valente, São Paulo (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

The dynamic façade incorporates balconies and single- and double-height terraces, with duplex and triplex apartments blending with commercial units. Flexibility is the watchword, with some units incorporating high ceilings and mezzanines. The building covers a total of 15,000 sq m. On the 17th floor, space has been created for a potential restaurant and ‘suspended plaza’ that overlooks the city, complete with 4.5 m high ceilings. The very top floors are given over to rental apartments.

Interior units in the Valente building, São Paulo (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

Interior units in the Valente building, São Paulo (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

‘We designed Valente from the inside out,’ says FGMF’s Fernando Forte, ‘Idea!Zarvos’ concept was based on a three-dimensional occupation of corporate space, with triplex and duplex units that allow spatial arrangements very different from those typically found in the market, highly adaptable to occupants’ needs.’

The form of the many balconies and distinctive layered façade was defined by regulations, preserving a sense of privacy and individuality across all the units.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) Main entrance to the Valente building, São Paulo (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) Lobby space in the Valente building, São Paulo (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) Lobby space in the Valente building, São Paulo

The added benefit is a constantly changing façade, with the deep window reveals creating a geometric pattern of light and shade that shifts throughout the day. A true vertical city, the impression of a stacked and layered structure also reflects Valente’s multiple uses.

Exterior views of the Valente's façade (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

Exterior views of the Valente's façade (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

‘Our intention with Valente was to create a place where people could live, work and move around with greater ease,’ says Idea!Zarvos founder Otavio Zarvos, ‘We’re just a few steps from Clínicas station, as well as services, culture and meaningful experiences, [so it] completely transforms one’s relationship with the city. We wanted a project that would simplify daily life while opening up new possibilities for interaction and the use of urban space.’

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The Valente building, São Paulo (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

The new building is a showcase for the Idea!Zarvos approach, with a consistent agenda of design-led buildings that address their surroundings. Over 20 years, the firm has collaborated with many leading architects and designers, including projects with Isay Weinfeld, Andrade Morettin and Studio MK27 (on the Ourânia building).

More views of the Valente building, São Paulo (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

More views of the Valente building, São Paulo (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

More views of the Valente building, São Paulo (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

FGMF, founded in 1999 by Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes, and Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz, have continued their working relationship with the developers on Valente. You can explore a wide selection of FGMF’s residential work on Wallpaper.com, including recent projects like the Forest House, Sliding Pergolas House, Casa Subtração, Casa Colina, Neblina House and Casa Mirante.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) The Valente building, São Paulo (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) The Valente building, São Paulo (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) The Valente building, São Paulo