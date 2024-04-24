The Brazilian Forest House injects art into a modernist-inspired, contemporary design

The Brazilian Forest House, designed in upstate São Paulo by FGMF, brings together nature and art

brazilian forest house hero aerial showing the house among trees
(Image credit: Fran Parente)
By Ellie Stathaki
published

The Brazilian Forest House brings together inside and outside, art and nature, in one fell swoop. The design, created by São Paulo architecture studio FGMF, draws on tropical modernist architecture and the client's needs, carving a holiday home that feels contemporary and expansive, effortlessly taking in the green context in the Fazenda Boa Vista development in the countryside of São Paulo. 

brazilian forest house hero aerial showing the house among trees

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

Explore this Brazilian Forest House

Set, as its name suggests, in a leafy forested area, the house opens towards the green surroundings at every turn. It was this relationship between the existing trees and a natural, uneven plot surface that the architecture team, headed by practice founders Lourenço Gimenes, Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz and Fernando Forte, sought to tackle. 

brazilian forest house exterior detail with red sculpture

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

The trio are deft hands at crafting expert, modern and considered residential designs, with past works including the playfully modular Grid House and the dramatic Cigarra House, both in upstate São Paulo. 

brazilian forest house exterior detail with terrace and art

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

For Forest House, the team worked on a complex comprising a series of pavilions that together make up the residence. The largest pavilion contains the main home with the bedrooms upstairs and living spaces below. 

brazilian forest house living interior

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

Straight lines, low volumes with pronounced overhands, exposed concrete and wooden surfaces make up a material palette that nods to the country's midcentury modern traditions – yet it is delivered in a way that feels unmistakably contemporary. 

brazilian forest house interior with red artpiece

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

Swathes of glazing and lots of openness towards the outdoors underline a continuity between internal and external areas. This is highlighted further by the numerous art pieces that dot all parts of the home, taken from the owners' extensive collection. 

brazilian forest house bedroom

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

Sculptures include large-scale works by Franz Weissmann and Amilcar de Castro on the terraces outside, while inside, artists such as Frans Krajcberg and Adriana Veraijão have a bold presence that infuses visual culture into the home's strong spatial identity. 

brazilian forest house shelving detail

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

fgmf.com.br

Topics
Brazil
Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).

