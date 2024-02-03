Brazil’s Casa Subtração contrasts dramatic concrete brutalism with openness
Casa Subtração by FGMF is defined by brutalist concrete and sharp angles that contrast with the green Brazilian landscape
Casa Subtração is a project born of a fairly common brief, but with a rather uncommon result. A family of three – two parents and their teenage son –approached architecture studio FGMF for a holiday home in Bragança Paulista, some 90km from the city of São Paulo. The architects' response to the scheme's idyllic, green site was to try and make sure that their design allowed the natural setting to shine and did not obstruct views out to it.
Casa Subtração: an open Brazilian escape
Their solution was to dig a basement to anchor the residence to the ground and then create a flowing, mostly open-air ground level that seamlessly connects with the verdant surrounds.
Then the main home would be raised above the ground in two porous levels –platforms that work with the region's pleasant climate and introduce a dialogue between indoors and outdoors at every step.
The floorplans are framed by a bold concrete structure in brutalist architecture, which reflects the Brazilian modernism roots of the studio, headed by Lourenço Gimenes, Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz and Fernando Forte.
Throughout, openings have been carved out of the concrete frame, ensuring the solid structure feels permeable. The architects write: 'The accentuated horizontality of the project is skillfully balanced by strategically placed voids in the horizontal planes, drawn in a mismatched way and associated with the stairs.'
'These voids not only provide multiple views, but also encourage visual contact between the people in the house, whether in the living room, the swimming pool or the garage garden, where the local vegetation grows and occupies part of the voids.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Level up at the The Residence, Claridge’s new André Fu-designed penthouse
Claridge’s The Residence is a new purpose-built two-tier glasshouse overlooking London’s skyline
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Spa experiences in superlative surroundings, to revitalise mind and body
These spa experiences offer the ultimate in wellness and relaxation in serene settings around the world
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Apple Vision Pro: exclusive interview with the Apple Design Team
Apple Vision Pro – available today in the US – is a wearable spatial computer that blends the digital with the physical, heralding a whole new platform for experiencing technology
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Arthur Casas’ Pacaembu House wins Best Urban Bolthole in Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
Pacaembu House by Arthur Casas is a São Paulo residence that feels like an idyllic escape
By Scott Mitchem Published
-
This Brazilian house uses concrete and wood to screen a sleek horizontal living space
The Brazilian house in Minas Gerais by Tetro Arquitetura is designed to elevate and simplify the art of one-level living
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Mario Cucinella's Nice headquarters in Brazil offers a bioclimatic take on industrial architecture
Comprising a manufacturing base and R&D Centre, the Nice headquarters in Brazil by Mario Cucinella Architects hail a new era for the company
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Casa Boa Vista is a Brazilian home that opens up to its natural views
Casa Boa Vista by Arthur Casas makes the most of transparencies and natural materials to highlight views and nature in Upstate São Paulo
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Roca São Paulo Gallery’s architecture is a tribute to the Atlantic Forest
Roca São Paulo Gallery designed by architect Fernanda Marques opens in Brazil
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Rúina, Brazil: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
Brazil’s Rúina enters the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah Published
-
A quiet residential oasis screens itself from a São Paulo suburb
FGMF Arquitetos have created a residential oasis; Casa Cumaru is a secluded masterpiece from steel, concrete, glass and wood
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Casa Monoculo offers a take on treetop living in Brazil
Casa Monoculo by architect Alan Chu is a house raised above the treetops in Alto Paraiso City, Brazil
By Ellie Stathaki Published