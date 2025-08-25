In Edmonton, Alberta, a series of interconnected dining destinations is infusing one of Canada’s northernmost cities with culinary energy and transportive design. Gathered together at the base of the residential tower Citizen on Jasper, the café, restaurant and cocktail bar Va!, Olia and Mimi unfold from morning to night like acts in an immersive play.

Citizen on Jasper introduces a design-led trio of restaurants

Olia (Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

Each space in the multi-concept venue, designed by Vancouver-based Ste. Marie Studio, in collaboration with Corso 32 Group’s chef Daniel Costa, has a distinctive atmosphere yet shares an underlying sense of evocative design and an ethos of ease and enjoyment. Residents of Citizen on Jasper have their own private entrance to each.

A welcoming vibrancy defines the interiors at Va!, named for the Italian word ‘go’. Inspired by traditional Roman forni, or bakeries, Va! is a casual stopping point for an espresso and pastry to begin the morning, or a mid-day bite. The design is both fresh and nostalgic, with natural walnut furnishings, green panelling, and glossy white tiling. Underneath a retro-inspired menu, a selection of pizza al taglio is on display, with toppings such as potato and pancetta with lemon, or tomato with creamy stracciatella. On the walls, custom collages feature photography from chef Costa’s travels, integrating a personal touch into the energetic space.

Va! (Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

Va! (Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

At Italian restaurant Olia, just steps away, the pace slows. Curved forms, creamy marble and ecru leather seating lend a tactile softness to the elegant space. At Olia, light feels central to the design itself. Bright daylight is muted by sheer curtains, and as the day lengthens, the yellow glow of the backlit fluted-glass bar sets a warmer tone. Oversized pendant lights anchor the interiors, while art and sculptural pieces add visual interest, sourced personally by Costa and Ste. Marie Studio founder and creative director Craig Stanghetta. ‘The space is very elegant, and we layered it with different pieces to infuse it with an almost Pop Art counterpoint,’ says Stanghetta.

Olia (Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

Olia (Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

Here, guests dine on a seasonal menu of dishes alongside an all-Italian wine list. Small plates such as airy whipped goat ricotta and rosemary oil on toast stand out, alongside larger dishes like tender crab and potato raviolini in a creamy saffron butter, or an Umbrian-inspired cavatelli lunghi in a white ragù. A fluffy olive oil cake with fior di latte gelato and a chocolate torta made with locally produced chocolate provide a satisfying end.

Olia (Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

Just next door, cocktail bar Mimi awaits. Reminiscent of a welcoming lobby bar, it’s easy to linger at the expansive counter or on the custom burnt orange velvet sofas, which recall 1960s sunken living rooms. The material palette of Rosso Rubino marble, burled walnut and chrome gives the space warmth and conviviality. The same pendant lights from Olia are echoed in a geometric pattern, complementing the glow of the vintage-inspired custom lighting. Cinematic references add to the nostalgic feel, including images from iconic cinema and a projection of classic films, all set against a backdrop of DJs or live jazz. Cocktails, like a Kingston Negroni made with fruity Jamaican rum, or the earthy Myrrh Old Fashioned with oregano, pair easily with small plates to satisfy late-night cravings.

Mimi (Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

Mimi (Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

The trio of spaces reflects Costa’s Italian roots and personal sensibilities, combined with Stanghetta’s design ethos and expertise. ‘All three spaces are very different, but all speak to each other,’ says Stanghetta. ‘Each is layered and cinematic, and ultimately an expression of Daniel and who he is.’

Echoes of Costa’s tastes are dotted throughout, from the records displayed behind the counter at Va! to the coffee table books at Mimi, which have been taken from his own personal collection.

Mimi (Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

Each space feels like a small world of its own, yet is connected by a shared narrative that moves from morning to night. ‘So much of what we do is informed by the principles of storytelling,’ explains Stanghetta. ‘We always look to create a strong sense of atmosphere and really consider how people feel in a space.’

From Va! to Olia to Mimi, this immersive quality feels like an invitation to linger just a while longer.

Citizen on Jasper is located at 10110 120 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5K 0M5, Canada.