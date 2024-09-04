Vancouver restaurant Elio Volpe evokes a sun-drenched Italian beach club

In Vancouver, a city well-known for grey skies, Elio Volpe is a welcoming infusion of warmth and brightness. The newly opened restaurant is intended to be a carefree sibling to the Michelin-recommended Osteria Savio Volpe, with a menu that merges a coastal Italian ethos with ingredients from the Pacific Northwest. With the name ‘Elio’ having its roots in the Greek word for sun, the entirety of the dining experience evokes the feel of a warm southern Italian breeze.

Elio Volpe, Vancouver

(Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

Located in a former mechanic’s shop, the interiors of Elio Volpe infuse a southern Italian sensibility into the industrial space. Designed by Vancouver-based Ste. Marie Studio, the restaurant leans into a subdued, nostalgic colour palette inspired by the Kodachrome photography of Luigi Ghirri, adding warmth to the airy interiors. There’s a continuous interplay between the industrial, structural components, such as the factory-style windows and vaulted truss ceiling, with a relaxed, coastal spirit.

(Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

(Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

(Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

‘We wanted to pair the industrial roots with a more laid-back, beachside feel,’ explains Ste. Marie’s principal and designer Craig Stanghetta, who also co-owns Elio Volpe. ‘The big move we started with was including curvilinear forms, inspired by architect Luigi Moretti’s sculptural Villa La Saracena, covered with a coastal Mediterranean heavy plaster – it feels almost like a wave rolling into the sharp edges of the industrial space.’

(Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

(Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

Beyond this reference to Moretti’s iconic structure, further nods to Italy are seen through accents of Breccia Sicilia stone and original imagery of southern Italy from photographer Armin Tehrani. The furnishings are largely custom-designed to give a hand-crafted feel, from tables inlaid with tiles that are hand-painted with aquatic designs to soft sage booths with piped detailing.

(Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

(Image credit: Photography by Conrad Brown. Courtesy of Ste. Marie Studio)

The sense of warmth and lightness extends into the menu, which follows the ethos of Italian cuisine – emphasising simplicity, honesty and seasonality – while bringing in local produce and seafood. Take the calabreselli – a homemade thick-cut, long pasta – in a creamy vodka sauce with Dungeness crab and pangrattato, or the light and crispy pizza verde topped with burrata and local cherry tomatoes. A central, expansive bar invites guests to linger over one of the herbaceous and citrussy cocktails.

Grilled branzino with artichoke tapenade (Image credit: Courtesy of Elio Volpe)

Tiramisu cheesecake (Image credit: Courtesy of Elio Volpe)

Find Elio Volpe at 540 W 17th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5Z 1T4, Canada, eliovolpe.com