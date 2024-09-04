Vancouver restaurant Elio Volpe evokes a sun-drenched Italian beach club
Experience the laid-back feel of coastal Italy in Elio Volpe, a transportive new restaurant designed by Ste. Marie Studio
In Vancouver, a city well-known for grey skies, Elio Volpe is a welcoming infusion of warmth and brightness. The newly opened restaurant is intended to be a carefree sibling to the Michelin-recommended Osteria Savio Volpe, with a menu that merges a coastal Italian ethos with ingredients from the Pacific Northwest. With the name ‘Elio’ having its roots in the Greek word for sun, the entirety of the dining experience evokes the feel of a warm southern Italian breeze.
Elio Volpe, Vancouver
Located in a former mechanic’s shop, the interiors of Elio Volpe infuse a southern Italian sensibility into the industrial space. Designed by Vancouver-based Ste. Marie Studio, the restaurant leans into a subdued, nostalgic colour palette inspired by the Kodachrome photography of Luigi Ghirri, adding warmth to the airy interiors. There’s a continuous interplay between the industrial, structural components, such as the factory-style windows and vaulted truss ceiling, with a relaxed, coastal spirit.
‘We wanted to pair the industrial roots with a more laid-back, beachside feel,’ explains Ste. Marie’s principal and designer Craig Stanghetta, who also co-owns Elio Volpe. ‘The big move we started with was including curvilinear forms, inspired by architect Luigi Moretti’s sculptural Villa La Saracena, covered with a coastal Mediterranean heavy plaster – it feels almost like a wave rolling into the sharp edges of the industrial space.’
Beyond this reference to Moretti’s iconic structure, further nods to Italy are seen through accents of Breccia Sicilia stone and original imagery of southern Italy from photographer Armin Tehrani. The furnishings are largely custom-designed to give a hand-crafted feel, from tables inlaid with tiles that are hand-painted with aquatic designs to soft sage booths with piped detailing.
The sense of warmth and lightness extends into the menu, which follows the ethos of Italian cuisine – emphasising simplicity, honesty and seasonality – while bringing in local produce and seafood. Take the calabreselli – a homemade thick-cut, long pasta – in a creamy vodka sauce with Dungeness crab and pangrattato, or the light and crispy pizza verde topped with burrata and local cherry tomatoes. A central, expansive bar invites guests to linger over one of the herbaceous and citrussy cocktails.
Find Elio Volpe at 540 W 17th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5Z 1T4, Canada, eliovolpe.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Charlotte Boates is a writer based in Vancouver and has lived internationally in Barcelona, New Zealand, New York and San Francisco. She writes about architecture, design and travel, while working as a communications consultant for creative firms.
-
‘You should not take yourself too seriously or you risk becoming boring’: Luca Guadagnino and Nicolò Rosmarini on Homo Faber 2024
As the design and film worlds flocked to Venice at the weekend for Homo Faber and the Venice Film Festival, Wallpaper* sat down in a cool salon with two men in hot demand to take their temperature on craft, interiors and gold leaf cable covers
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Haider Ackermann is the new creative director of Tom Ford
French-Colombian designer Haider Ackermann will make his debut at Tom Ford for A/W 2025, replacing Peter Hawkings, who left the brand earlier this year
By Jack Moss Published
-
Politics, oil crises and abortion rights infiltrate the optimistic 1970s interiors of Villa Benkemoun
For the 50th anniversary of Villa Benkemoun in Arles, a new exhibition critically explores the year of 1974 through contemporary and historic artworks that antagonise the optimism of its design
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
Take off with Wallpaper* June 2024: The Travel Issue
The Wallpaper* June 2024 Travel Issue is on sale now, ready to whisk you to the best of Ho Chi Minh City, Caracas’ modernist marvels, classy Canadian cabins, a Swiss sleep retreat, and more
By Bill Prince Published
-
Ama Bar, in Vancouver, is sexy and a little disorienting
Ama Bar features ‘Blade Runner 2049’-inspired interiors by &Daughters
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Fergie’s Café — British Columbia, Canada
By Melina Keays Last updated
-
Four Seasons Hotel — Montreal, Canada
By Alison Sinkewicz Last updated
-
Vesta — Montreal, Canada
By Warren Singh-Bartlett Last updated
-
Vinvinvin — Montreal, Canada
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Jack Rose — Montreal, Canada
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Caffé La Tana — Vancouver, Canada
By Alison Sinkewicz Last updated