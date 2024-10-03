Montreal Navigator: a guide to the city, from modernist marvels to gastronomic gems
Montreal, Quebec’s largest city, is a creative whirlwind, offering up a vibrant mix of arts and design venues, great restaurants, and a crowd-pulling cultural calendar
With a scintillating nightlife, the best restaurants in the country, alongside culture festivals that animate each month of the year, Montreal is Canada’s most vibrant city, and is brimming with hot new openings.
What to see and do in Montreal, Canada
Where to stay
Vogue Hotel
A newcomer to Montreal’s downtown hotel scene, Vogue Hotel was brought to life by local firm Sid Lee Architecture. Located in the Golden Mile Square, between the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and shop-lined Sainte Catherine Street, the hotel’s design takes cues from Japanese minimalism. In the lobby, the curved, cream-toned Venetian plaster walls and monolithic Turkish travertine front desk are offset by warm, wood panelling and an abstract jewel-toned chandelier designed by local lighting firm Lambert & Fils – comprising a chic urban aesthetic that also extends to the 148 rooms and suites.
Vogue Hotel is located at 1425 Rue de la Montagne, QC H3G 1Z3, hilton.com
Where to eat and drink
Emmanuelle Lounge
Atelier Zebulon Perron has made a name for itself as the go-to design firm for Montreal’s buzzing nightlife scene. Among its latest projects, Emmanuelle Lounge on the top floor of the 2-22 arts building, in the former Red Light district, conjures a 1970s speakeasy vibe. Relax with a cocktail in hand on the green leather banquette that snakes along the edge of the room, pull up a chair at the black marble bar, or look out over the Quartier des Spectacles district from the plant-filled rooftop terrace – while snacking on robata-grilled octopus or a decadent serving of Oscietra caviar.
Emmanuelle Lounge is located at 2 St Catherine St E, QC H2X 1K4, emmanuellelounge.com
Hiatus
From Moshe Safdie’s pixel-like Habitat 67 to Buckminster Fuller’s geodesic dome, Montreal has no shortage of modernist architecture gems. But among the most revered is IM Pei’s 47-floor tower complex Place Ville Marie, now the home of panoramic Japanese bistro Hiatus. Revamped by design firm Sid Lee Architecture, the restaurant resembles an urban greenhouse – with floor-to-ceiling windows, blonde wood floors, banquettes and millwork walls, and hanging vines suspended over the light-filled dining room. Guests come for the miso-baked oysters and yuzu lobster dumplings, and stay for the sweeping view of the city and Saint Lawrence River beyond.
Hiatus Restaurant et Bar is located at 1 Pl. Ville-Marie #46EME, QC H3B 4E8, hiatus.ca
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Le Violon
Montreal-born chef Danny Smiles’ much-anticipated French restaurant, Le Violon, opened in June 2023 to serious acclaim – and the succinct, seafood-focused menu does not disappoint. For the interiors, Smiles tapped Atelier Zebulon Perron, which devised a subtle and refined dining room in a palette of cool neutrals that translates into cream leather booths, marble-topped bistro tables, white and black subway tile floors and a larger-than-life portrait of a Dalmatian surveying the room from the back wall.
Le Violon is located at 4720 Rue Marquette, QC H2J 3Y6, le-violon.ca
What to do
Espace Transmission
Montreal is a city that lives and breathes performing arts (it is the birthplace of Cirque du Soleil, after all), so it would be remiss not to include a theatre in the mix. Espace Transmission resides in a former garage in the De Lorimier neighbourhood that was transformed into a multi-use venue in 2023. The space hosts exhibitions, installations, workshops and performances of all kinds – just check its Instagram to see what’s on when you’re in town.
Espace Transmission is located at 5435 Av. des Érables, QC H2H 2E8, @espacetransmission
Temple—Projects
Located about an hour east of the city in the small village of Bolton-Est, Temple—Projects is the brainchild of Canadian furniture designer Simon Johns. Johns renovated a desecrated neo-gothic chapel built in 1865 – leaving the original stained glass and peeling white paint in situ – transforming it into a vibrant venue for exhibitions of art and contemporary design. Its inaugural event was a group show of Canadian and American furniture designers and included work by Rachel Bussin, Studio Ayumiya and Lauren Goodman.
Temple—Projects is located at 903 Rte Bolton Pass, Bolton-Est, QC J0E 1G0, @temple.projects
Sabbya
According to Montreal’s Studio Lafleur, the design of Sabbya Spa in the city’s Village neighbourhood was inspired by bold tropical modernism. The 8,000 sq ft space – which offers medical aesthetic treatments, massages and body scrubs, alongside a thermal spa circuit – takes a materials-first approach: gold-streaked marble in the dry sauna; orange and brown-flecked terrazzo in the reception; and porous grey travertine lining the walls and floors of the zen treatment rooms.
Sabbya is located at 1580 St Catherine St E, QC H2L 2J2, sabbya.com
Where to shop
207ouest
Located just below the Myel jewellery boutique in Montreal’s Mile End neighbourhood, the newly opened concept store 207ouest brings together a smart curation of European design brands, including glassware from Helle Mardahl and Fornasetti tabletop accessories. Founders and sisters Myriam and Jeanne Elie turned to Montreal’s Studio Kiff to come up with an interior concept that feels playful, with an industrial edge. Working within the rough stone walls and spartan concrete floors, Studio Kiff’s Hélène Thiffault and Rachel Bussin designed custom-articulated black steel tables that curve around the room’s structural metal columns to display the shop’s colourful wares.
207ouest is located at 207 Av. Laurier O, QC H2T 2N9, 207ouest.com
Laura May Todd, Wallpaper's Milan Editor, based in the city, is a Canadian-born journalist covering design, architecture and style. She regularly contributes to a range of international publications, including T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Azure and Sight Unseen, and is about to publish a book on Italian interiors.
-
Filippo Grazioli to exit Missoni, succeeded by a veteran of the Italian house
In a week of fashion musical chairs, news comes from Milan this morning that Filippo Grazioli is leaving Missoni, replaced by veteran designer Alberto Caliri
By Jack Moss Published
-
All aboard Casa Quinta, floating in Brazil’s tropical rainforest
Casa Quinta by Brazilian studio Arquipélago appears to float at canopy level in the heart of the rainforest that flanks the picturesque town of Paraty on the coast between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro
By Rainbow Nelson Published
-
The Home of Sustainable Things is a trove of circular design for domestic life
The Home of Sustainable Things (HOST), is a homeware shop in London, focused on circular design to encourage mindful living and more conscious consumption
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Vancouver restaurant Elio Volpe evokes a sun-drenched Italian beach club
Experience the laid-back feel of coastal Italy in Elio Volpe, a transportive new restaurant designed by Ste. Marie Studio
By Charlotte Boates Published
-
Dallas Navigator: a guide to the city, from cocktails to cowboy culture
Dallas has a booming arts district, the most hotels currently under construction of any city in the US, and cowboy culture in spades: the ‘Big D’ is riding high
By Dan Howarth Published
-
Take off with Wallpaper* June 2024: The Travel Issue
The Wallpaper* June 2024 Travel Issue is on sale now, ready to whisk you to the best of Ho Chi Minh City, Caracas’ modernist marvels, classy Canadian cabins, a Swiss sleep retreat, and more
By Bill Prince Published
-
Ama Bar, in Vancouver, is sexy and a little disorienting
Ama Bar features ‘Blade Runner 2049’-inspired interiors by &Daughters
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
An Auckland tour: what to see and do, from an island of wine to luxury craft
An insider’s guide to Auckland, the largest city in Aotearoa New Zealand, courtesy of Wallpaper* contributor Jessica-Belle Greer
By Jessica-Belle Greer Published
-
A Sydney adventure: discover art and architecture, design and dance
See the best Sydney architecture, design, craft, cuisine and more. Ahead of World Pride 2023, Wallpaper* Australia editor Elias Redstone offers an insider’s view to help you plan your trip
By Elias Redstone Published
-
Navigator: the Wallpaper* guide to Bangkok
What to see and do in Bangkok, from sprawling retail stores and dazzling restaurants to awe-inspiring contemporary galleries and impressive new hotels
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Fergie’s Café — British Columbia, Canada
By Melina Keays Last updated