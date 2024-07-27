Dallas Navigator: a guide to the city, from cocktails to cowboy culture
Dallas has a booming arts district, the most hotels currently under construction of any city in the US, and cowboy culture in spades: the ‘Big D’ is riding high
Cowboy culture is currently captivating the world in a new way. Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album has dominated the charts this year, rodeo fashion is back in vogue, and several Texan cities have witnessed an economic and population boom over the past decade. And of the set, it’s Dallas that’s caught our attention. Together with its sister city, Fort Worth, it forms the largest metroplex in Texas and the Southern US, and DFW International Airport is the third largest in the world. With multiple cultural projects in the works, an exploding art market, and the most hotels currently under construction of any city in the US, there’s much more to the ‘Big D’ than the rodeo – although that’s still a huge draw, too. So whether you’re in town for business, pleasure or an extended layover, here are our top spots to explore in Dallas.
What to see and do in Dallas
Where to stay
Hôtel Swexan
Hôtel Swexan (Swiss meets Texan) is Dallas’s most anticipated and unique new hotel of the past few years. It may occupy a shiny new 22-storey glass tower by Kengo Kuma, but the interiors overseen by Harwood International founder Gabriel Barbier-Mueller have an old-world aesthetic – particularly in the many restaurants and lounges. The hotel’s 134 guest rooms include eight individually designed suites, and the rooftop pool bar offers panoramic views across downtown.
Hôtel Swexan is located at 2575 McKinnon St, hotelswexan.com
Where to eat and drink
Bar Colette
Bar Colette offers a moody, contemporary vibe for stylish young professionals to enjoy a variety of original craft cocktails, like the tequila-based Rhu-Barbie, or one of the lighter Two Sip options. Opened in 2023 to rave reviews, the space was founded and designed by brothers Brandon and Henry Cohanim, who looked to 1960s Italian for decor inspiration. Along with the cocktails and an extensive spirits and wine list, the bar menu includes an indulgent Caviar Waffle.
Bar Colette is located at 3699 McKinney Ave #306, barcolette.com
Georgie Steakhouse
Designed by Brooklyn-based GRT Architects, the studio behind interiors of New York’s buzziest restaurants, Georgie is a reimagining of the traditional Texan steakhouse both in terms of style and menu. Burnt orange velvet booths, rattan and tambour panelling and curved architectural elements set the scene for chef Curtis Stone’s award-winning cuisine.
Georgie Steakhouse is located at 4514 Travis St Suite 132, georgiedallas.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
What to do
Rodeo Bar
You can’t come to Texas without visiting a saloon, and Rodeo Bar in the downtown Adolphus Hotel offers the perfect balance of chic and kitsch. The joint first opened in 1981, but four decades later has received a refresh by local studio Swoon that maintains the 1980s honky tonk vibe, but has upped the style stakes. Neon artworks, leather armchairs and the jukebox all retain the original cowboy attitude, while the bar and grill are now accompanied by a basement entertainment space. Whether this is your first rodeo or not, you’re guaranteed a fun time.
Rodeo Bar is located at 1321 Commerce St, adolphus.com
Winspear Opera House
Located in the Arts District of downtown Dallas, this futuristic 2,200-seat performance venue was designed by Foster+Partners as a 21st-century reinterpretation of a traditional opera house. From the exterior, the transparent core of the building glows red from within and pierces through an extensive square canopy of steel that surrounds and shades the building and its landscaped park. Inside, a giant crystalline chandelier hangs above the stalls and balconies are wrapped in gold leaf.
Winspear Opera House is located at 2403 Flora St, attpac.org
Where to shop
Miron Crosby
Searching for a pair of authentic and stylish cowboy boots? Look no further than Miron Crosby, a luxury craft-forward brand with an equally chic store in Highland Park Village, designed by Gill Brown of Maplewood and Javier Burkle of Burkle Creative. Created by sisters Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means, who grew up on a West Texas cattle ranch, this Dallas-based operation carries men, women, kids and even bridal styles – all made with traditional production techniques and offering customisation too.
Miron Crosby is located at 25 Highland Park Village #201, mironcrosby.com
Nasher Sculpture Center Shop
The store located inside the Renzo Piano-designed Nasher Sculpture Center is an art lover’s paradise, stocking a wide variety of books on historic and contemporary sculptors – many of which accompany the museum’s fêted exhibition programme – and design-led objects that make perfect gifts and keepsakes. The interiors by Charles Sparks + Company are intentionally minimalist, in keeping with Piano’s travertine and glass architecture, and the space acts as a connector between the public realm, and the museum’s galleries and garden.
Nasher Sculpture Center Shop is located at 2001 Flora St, nashersculpturecenter.org
Dan Howarth is a British design and lifestyle writer, editor, and consultant based in New York City. He works as an editorial, branding, and communications advisor for creative companies, with past and current clients including Kelly Wearstler, Condé Nast, and BMW Group, and he regularly writes for titles including Architectural Digest, Interior Design, Sight Unseen, and Dezeen, where he previously oversaw the online magazine’s U.S. operations. Dan has contributed to design books The House of Glam (Gestalten, 2019), Carpenters Workshop Gallery (Rizzoli, 2018), and Magdalena Keck: Pied-À-Terre (Glitterati, 2017). His writing has also featured in publications such as Departures, Farfetch, FastCompany, The Independent, and Cultured, and he curated a digital exhibition for Google Cultural Institute in 2017.
-
Larry Bell explores the ethereal nature of glass in Monaco
Larry Bell's retrospective at Hauser & Wirth, Monaco, unites old and new work
By Finn Blythe Published
-
In time for the Olympics, Onitsuka Tiger opens a Paris ‘hôtel’
Hôtel Onitsuka Tiger, on Avenue des Champs-Élysées, promises an immersive journey into the Japanese brand’s 75-year history, featuring some memorable ’residents’
By Jack Moss Published
-
Café Petiole is a pastel-hued, plant-based haven within Somerset House
Designed by female-led studio Duelle, Café Petiole’s romantic interiors complement a vibrant vegetarian menu by chef Rishim Sachdeva, at Somerset House in London
By Billie Brand Published
-
Embrace solitude at Folly Mojave, an off-grid desert retreat
Folly Mojave is a wilderness escape enveloped by hundreds of square miles of natural scenery and designed by LA-based architect Malek Alqadi
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Sandbourne Santa Monica heralds a ceramic oasis by the sea
Check into Sandbourne Santa Monica, a new hotel concept moments away from the city’s fabled pier and Venice Beach
By Carole Dixon Published
-
The Ritz-Carlton, Portland blends luxury design with the wilds of the Pacific Northwest
With architecture by GBD Architects and interiors by ROAM, the new Ritz-Carlton outpost brings the Oregon wilderness to downtown Portland
By Dan Howarth Published
-
Dine under a colossal Zaha Hadid sculpture at Elastika in Miami
Elastika opens its doors as a one-of-a-kind dining destination inside Miami Design District’s The Moore
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Scribner’s Catskill Lodge introduces funky rounded cabins
Scribner’s Catskill Lodge tapped design firm Post Company for 11 new dodecagonal cabins
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Famed steakhouse Beefbar opens an art deco-infused outpost in New York City
Beefbar’s first US location finds a home in an impressive 1920s Tribeca building, boasting interiors by Humbert & Poyet
By Dan Howarth Published
-
Bar Spero, in Washington DC, nods to the playful nature of Spanish cuisine
Bar Spero is a Spanish seafood bar and grill designed by Streetsense and led by chef Johnny Spero
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Southern Arizona sets the scene for a corking vineyard experience at Los Milics
Los Milics winery, designed by Chen + Suchart Studio, is set among vines at the foothills of the Mustang Mountains
By Sofia de la Cruz Published