Dallas' new Hotel Swexan caters to old souls and the young at heart
Hotel Swexan is a new classic character in the cultural history of Texas
The design of Dallas’ Hotel Swexan, whose playful moniker is a blend of developer Gabriel Barbier-Mueller’s Swiss heritage and its Texan locale, reads like the city. Its commercial-looking façade – designed in consultation with Kengo Kuma – is as strait-laced and slick as surrounding towers, but its interior offers an international welcome inspired by an array of global metropolises.
Kuma, who has designed several projects with Harwood, including the nearby Rolex building, says of the Swexan, ‘We were assigned the task of designing the building’s façades, which for us was like tailoring a suit – precise and crisp in the Swiss approach and relaxed and robust in the Texan spirit – made of local materials. The horizontals and verticals build on the theme found throughout our projects for Harwood, a loose and woven grid. This suit should feel made for the spaces and the rich diversity within, welcoming, with surprising moments and movement throughout. We are interested in the continuity between regional tradition and cosmopolitan modernity. This exterior coat sets the tone and wears through the day with changing light, from morning to dusk and into the evening.’
Hotel Swexan is now open in Dallas' Harwood District
The linearity of the exterior is softened inside by the use of over 100 different types of natural stone and wood, each hand-picked and sourced from different suppliers. The in-house design team says that architectural elements are inspired by a classical 19th-century Parisian residence-turned-hotel, with comfortable yet elegant furniture and intricate, hand-carved stone and wooden fireplaces on every floor of the hotel.
Every floor is designed to be a unique immersive experience, a work of art in itself, revealed as the elevator doors open. Consider the 20th-floor with its infinity-edge swimming pool and a Moroccan-inspired deck overlooking the Dallas skyline; or the private social club on the seventh floor, where executive chef Taylor Kearney will lead Hotel Swexan’s signature steakhouse, Stillwell’s.
The hotel’s 134 residential-feeling guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and one-of-a-kind bathrooms, complete with different wallpapers, lighting, sink fixtures, floors, and tiling. Ten premium suites each have a unique design, and public spaces will be filled with art, including pieces from the Barbier-Muellers’ personal collection of Japanese Samurai armour.
The hotel opening marks the culmination of the developer’s five-decade commitment to transforming the 19-city block ‘Harwood district’ into a walkable, pedestrianised place to live and play – a Dallas version of Vancouverism. But the sumptuous and self-contained surroundings of Swexan are so seductive that guests might easily stay cocooned in their rooms, connected to the city by the tower’s stellar views.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Pianegonda brings a fresh spin to sterling silver jewellery
Italian jewellery brand Pianegonda, under the creative direction of Betony Vernon, marries form and function with a genderless sensibility
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
New Riedel glassware marks 50 years of its ‘Sommeliers’ series
New machine-made Riedel glassware replicates the intricacies of the original, handmade ‘Sommeliers’ series, shaped to enhance the drinking experience
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Christmas decorations with a design spin
Our annual edit of contemporary Christmas decorations features architect-designed festive ornaments and Christmas baubles by leading creatives
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a splash of ocean-inspired opulence to the desert city
Fontainebleau Las Vegas nods to the hotel brand’s Miami roots, and includes specially commissioned art amid its luxurious interiors
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Yonder Escalante reinvents glamping in the Utah Desert
Yonder Escalante is the ultimate eight-hectare hospitality experience, leaving no stone (or cactus) unturned
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Raffles Boston inaugurates The Long Bar, offering design and memories to last a lifetime
Raffles Boston's Long Bar, designed by Studio Paolo Ferrari, is a must-visit for all-day dining
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Jialun Xiong’s design of Sichuan Impression is a sophisticated take on family-style dining
Jialun Xiong imbues the Alhambra, Los Angeles restaurant with clean lines and nods to traditional Chinese architecture
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Talea Beer’s West Village taproom is a haven for women and LGBTQ+ communities
Introducing Talea Beer's first taproom in Manhattan, featuring a vibrant design by Alda Ly Architecture
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
‘Hotel Kitsch’ uncovers the whimsical world of adults-only fantasy getaways
‘Hotel Kitsch’ is an A-to-Z guide to sleazy and hopelessly romantic American vacations
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Peek inside Martin Brudnizki’s Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York
The Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York, designed by Martin Brudnizki, is revealed ahead of an October 2023 grand opening
By Daven Wu Published
-
Holiday cabins across the USA to plan your next escape
From Shelter Island to Phoenix, a slew of new hotels around the country take the form of charming holiday cabins and cottages
By Pei-Ru Keh Published