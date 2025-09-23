A new café-bar in Vancouver reawakens a modernist landmark

(Image credit: Photography by James Han)
Canadian architect Arthur Erickson left behind a legacy of celebrated modernist buildings across his homeland – and beyond. One of his iconic works, the Waterfall Building, is now experiencing a new chapter. Originally designed in 1996 with Nick Milkovich Architects, the triangular concrete structure has been thoughtfully restored and reimagined by Vancouver- and London-based Sml Studio. Today, it’s home to Ellipsis, a café and cocktail bar that brings new life to the architectural landmark.

Ellipsis, Vancouver

(Image credit: Photography by James Han)

Working collaboratively with Tetherstone Construction, Sml Studio sought to return the structure to its intended character by restoring the original interiors when possible and avoiding making any modifications. To echo Erickson’s architectural language, Sml studio also incorporated geometric elements through the furnishings, lighting and millwork. The structure’s new function as a café and cocktail bar also pays homage to the building’s original intent as a community-focused space.

(Image credit: Photography by James Han)

Guests enter through a triangular concrete entrance within the building’s courtyard, demarcated by a curtain of water. The interiors are anchored by twin metallic bars, which were positioned to avoid touching the walls to preserve the integrity of the design. To balance the palette of concrete, steel, and glass, velvet amber seating adds a deep warmth and texture.

(Image credit: Photography by James Han)

‘The material palette plays with transparency and light refraction,’ explain the Sml team, ‘inspired by James Turrell’s use of light as a material and Larry Bell’s explorations of layering and transparency.’ During the day, bright light streams through the glass. In the evening, a collaboration with Halo light maker Mandalaki projects a sunset glow onto the wall, adding warmth. ‘Since the location is tucked away from the main street, the Halo light is designed to draw people in from the courtyard,’ say the designers. Above the bar, pendant lights from Vancouver-based A-N-D provide soft illumination.

(Image credit: Photography by James Han)

The all-day menu includes espresso-based coffees, as well as a playful selection of original cocktails named after questions intended to start conversations. Take the nostalgia-inspired Are We There Yet, which pairs Scotch with peanut butter cream and a strawberry jam cordial, or the What Keeps You Up at Night that features vodka alongside cocoa, espresso and a toasted rice pillow.

(Image credit: Photography by James Han)

(Image credit: Photography by James Han)

A range of small plates and larger dishes is on offer, from brunch in the morning to snacks to shared plates as the day progresses. In the evening ,as the light dims, guests dine on plates like crispy toasts topped with liver moose and boozy cherries, or marinated tomatoes with shiso leaf. Large plates are a perfect pairing to Ellipsis’ inventive cocktails, from a tender pappardelle with chanterelles and corn to a standout smoked duck breast served alongside plum sauce.

(Image credit: Photography by James Han)

Ellipsis is located at 1540 W 2nd Ave #205, Vancouver, BC V6J 1H2, Canada.

Charlotte Boates

Charlotte Boates is a writer based in Vancouver and has lived internationally in Barcelona, New Zealand, New York and San Francisco. She writes about architecture, design and travel, while working as a communications consultant for creative firms.

