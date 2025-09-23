A new café-bar in Vancouver reawakens a modernist landmark
Arthur Erickson’s Waterfall Building enters a new chapter with Ellipsis, a day-to-night gastronomic concept designed for conviviality
Canadian architect Arthur Erickson left behind a legacy of celebrated modernist buildings across his homeland – and beyond. One of his iconic works, the Waterfall Building, is now experiencing a new chapter. Originally designed in 1996 with Nick Milkovich Architects, the triangular concrete structure has been thoughtfully restored and reimagined by Vancouver- and London-based Sml Studio. Today, it’s home to Ellipsis, a café and cocktail bar that brings new life to the architectural landmark.
Ellipsis, Vancouver
Working collaboratively with Tetherstone Construction, Sml Studio sought to return the structure to its intended character by restoring the original interiors when possible and avoiding making any modifications. To echo Erickson’s architectural language, Sml studio also incorporated geometric elements through the furnishings, lighting and millwork. The structure’s new function as a café and cocktail bar also pays homage to the building’s original intent as a community-focused space.
Guests enter through a triangular concrete entrance within the building’s courtyard, demarcated by a curtain of water. The interiors are anchored by twin metallic bars, which were positioned to avoid touching the walls to preserve the integrity of the design. To balance the palette of concrete, steel, and glass, velvet amber seating adds a deep warmth and texture.
‘The material palette plays with transparency and light refraction,’ explain the Sml team, ‘inspired by James Turrell’s use of light as a material and Larry Bell’s explorations of layering and transparency.’ During the day, bright light streams through the glass. In the evening, a collaboration with Halo light maker Mandalaki projects a sunset glow onto the wall, adding warmth. ‘Since the location is tucked away from the main street, the Halo light is designed to draw people in from the courtyard,’ say the designers. Above the bar, pendant lights from Vancouver-based A-N-D provide soft illumination.
The all-day menu includes espresso-based coffees, as well as a playful selection of original cocktails named after questions intended to start conversations. Take the nostalgia-inspired Are We There Yet, which pairs Scotch with peanut butter cream and a strawberry jam cordial, or the What Keeps You Up at Night that features vodka alongside cocoa, espresso and a toasted rice pillow.
A range of small plates and larger dishes is on offer, from brunch in the morning to snacks to shared plates as the day progresses. In the evening ,as the light dims, guests dine on plates like crispy toasts topped with liver moose and boozy cherries, or marinated tomatoes with shiso leaf. Large plates are a perfect pairing to Ellipsis’ inventive cocktails, from a tender pappardelle with chanterelles and corn to a standout smoked duck breast served alongside plum sauce.
Ellipsis is located at 1540 W 2nd Ave #205, Vancouver, BC V6J 1H2, Canada.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Charlotte Boates is a writer based in Vancouver and has lived internationally in Barcelona, New Zealand, New York and San Francisco. She writes about architecture, design and travel, while working as a communications consultant for creative firms.
-
The Aemotion is a tilting two-seater designed to zip through city traffic
An electric commuting machine, the Aemotion provides swift, safe and enclosed transport for two
-
Paolo Carzana on his emotional London show: ‘To me fashion is meaningful, powerful, and completely unfrivolous’
The shy Welsh designer took over the reading rooms of the British Library on Sunday evening, presenting a collection that called attention to Earth’s most endangered creatures and cemented his position as one of London’s most singular design talents
-
‘Alphabetical Playground’ is a new book about experimental graphics and abstract letterforms
Nigel Cottier’s new monograph ‘Alphabetical Playground’ explores the creative limits of contemporary typography, delving into tech-driven geometric abstraction
-
Has the ice cream parlour come of age?
A global wave of architecture studios is treating the scoop as spectacle, turning parlours into immersive social spaces
-
The ultimate amenity in this Canadian apartment building? A trio of scene-stealing restaurants
Part of Citizen on Jasper, a new residential tower, Va!, Olia, and Mimi offer a thrilling day-to-night dining experience
-
Six brilliant bars for your 2025 celebrations, hot off the Wallpaper* travel desk
Wallpaper’s most-read bar reviews of the year can't be wrong: here’s inspiration for your festive and new year plans, from a swanky Las Vegas lounge to a minimalist London drinking den
-
Montreal Navigator: a guide to the city, from modernist marvels to gastronomic gems
Montreal, Quebec’s largest city, is a creative whirlwind, offering up a vibrant mix of arts and design venues, great restaurants, and a crowd-pulling cultural calendar
-
Vancouver restaurant Elio Volpe evokes a sun-drenched Italian beach club
Experience the laid-back feel of coastal Italy in Elio Volpe, a transportive new restaurant designed by Ste. Marie Studio
-
Take off with Wallpaper* June 2024: The Travel Issue
The Wallpaper* June 2024 Travel Issue is on sale now, ready to whisk you to the best of Ho Chi Minh City, Caracas’ modernist marvels, classy Canadian cabins, a Swiss sleep retreat, and more
-
Ama Bar, in Vancouver, is sexy and a little disorienting
Ama Bar features ‘Blade Runner 2049’-inspired interiors by &Daughters
-
Fergie’s Café — British Columbia, Canada