The sunset lamp by Mandalaki adds an ethereal glow to any room
Halo Edition, the original sunset light by Mandalaki, celebrates its anniversary with an exclusive limited collection
To celebrate five years of the Halo Edition project, Mandalaki Studio has released an exclusive collection to add to its lighting repertoire, titled Halo Anniversary. Limited to 99 pieces per year, this new addition is a redesign of the original Halo Evo model, with each custom mirror finished with hand-polishing, and embellished with stainless steel and aluminium.
Halo Edition lamp brings the sunset to a room
The original design came about five years ago, after the Milan-based studio decided to deep-dive into the world of ‘natural’ lighting by researching nature's own illuminating characteristics, from bright sunrises to the warm afterglow of a sunset. Not limited to solar inspiration, the company has also explored the details of moonlight, eclipse glows, and the cosmos, bringing together science and art.
Other designs include an easily movable Halo Mini, and the Halo Giga, which is five times more powerful than the original lamp, and used for the purpose of creating expansive lighting installations.
The Halo Anniversary is designed to be sleek and minimal, with its projected light to be centre of attention, adding an ethereal glow to a room. Delicate stainless steel, featherweight aluminium, and mineral glass were used to create this edition, resulting in a slim stem and a sturdy base, with an adjustable head to project light as desired.
The lamp itself comes in three shades – Sunset Red, Deep Blue, and Horizon – and casts a mystical glow as its projected light bends and moulds in harmony with surfaces it encounters.
The project adds to Mandalaki Studio’s various Halo collections, spanning different sizes and shapes, all celebrating the drama of nature’s own light.
Shop Halo Edition lamps via Lamptwist.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
This suburban Perth house pays subtle homage to the heyday of car culture
Neil Cownie has carved a new Perth house out of a suburban site, referencing both past uses and local architectural forms
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Edinburgh design gallery Bard marks its first anniversary celebrating the soul of craft
Bard unveils ‘The Grit and the Glamour’, a showcase marking the Edinburgh design gallery's first anniversary (on view until 28 January 2024)
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Aurora 2.0 is the perfect woodland retreat to take in the Northern Lights
Aurora 2.0 by architect Snorre Stinessen in Norway is an architectural retreat with a spectacular view of nature and the Northern Lights
By Ellie Stathaki Published