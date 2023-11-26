The sunset lamp by Mandalaki adds an ethereal glow to any room

To celebrate five years of the Halo Edition project, Mandalaki Studio has released an exclusive collection to add to its lighting repertoire, titled Halo Anniversary. Limited to 99 pieces per year, this new addition is a redesign of the original Halo Evo model, with each custom mirror finished with hand-polishing, and embellished with stainless steel and aluminium.

Halo Edition lamp brings the sunset to a room

(Image credit: Andrea Deotto)

The original design came about five years ago, after the Milan-based studio decided to deep-dive into the world of ‘natural’ lighting by researching nature's own illuminating characteristics, from bright sunrises to the warm afterglow of a sunset. Not limited to solar inspiration, the company has also explored the details of moonlight, eclipse glows, and the cosmos, bringing together science and art.

Other designs include an easily movable Halo Mini, and the Halo Giga, which is five times more powerful than the original lamp, and used for the purpose of creating expansive lighting installations.

(Image credit: Andrea Deotto)

The Halo Anniversary is designed to be sleek and minimal, with its projected light to be centre of attention, adding an ethereal glow to a room. Delicate stainless steel, featherweight aluminium, and mineral glass were used to create this edition, resulting in a slim stem and a sturdy base, with an adjustable head to project light as desired.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mandalaki Studio)

The lamp itself comes in three shades – Sunset Red, Deep Blue, and Horizon – and casts a mystical glow as its projected light bends and moulds in harmony with surfaces it encounters.

The project adds to Mandalaki Studio’s various Halo collections, spanning different sizes and shapes, all celebrating the drama of nature’s own light.

Shop Halo Edition lamps via Lamptwist.com

haloedition.com