These sculptural mirrors embody the relaxed spirit of the Med
Photographed in a Mallorcan residence designed by local studio Munarq, these new sculptural mirrors by New York furniture company Ready To Hang are inspired by the sea
Taking inspiration from the Mediterranean waters around the Spanish island of Mallorca, Ready To Hang, the New York-based furniture company, has released a new collection of sculptural mirrors. ‘We think of mirrors not as décor, but as punctuation – moments of pause, perspective, and intimacy,’ says Jeffrey Renz, founder of Ready To Hang (RTH). ‘They shape how we move through a space, how we see it, and how it sees us back.’
Discover the new mirrors by Ready To Hang in Munarq's Ca Na Pau residence
When establishing RTH, Renz was inspired by ready-to-wear fashion, imagining furniture as an extension of personal style – here, the mirrors are imaged almost as garments for the home.
The collection was designed in close collaboration with Munarq, a Mallorcan architecture and interior design studio, founded by Rafel and Pau Munar, and the mirrors' various forms span from the curvy to the more linear. Jelly-esque glass detailing in ruby reds and honey oranges frames some of the designs, while others have minimal touches with purse-like clasps, pearl spheres and puffy frames, in keeping with the fashion inspiration behind RTH.
The collection is seen here staged inside Ca Na Pau, a recently completed private residence in the Mallorcan village of Binissalem, designed by Munarq and defined by thick stone walls, carved voids and shifting shadows. The mirrors are dotted throughout the home, and placed in spaces where indoor and outdoor connect, from the extended patio to the poolside, their reflections making them seem like intriguing portals.
The mirrors are available to buy from ready-to-hang.com
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
