A Kendrick Bangs Kellogg house nestled in a 40-acre Valley Center parcel in California, and boasting 360-degree views, the Old Castle Road house is on the market for the first time for a cool $2.7m. The two-storey home was completed in 1991 and nods to the San Diego architect’s organic style, as seen in distinctive projects such as the Lotus House, Wingsweep, the High Desert house, and the Onion House.

(Image credit: Agents of Architecture)

Tour a Kendrick Bangs Kellogg house for sale

The plot was purchased by a family in 1972. Keen to return to their farming roots, they planted over 900 avocado trees on site, shaping the views across the land. Amid the avocado grove, Kellogg was asked to design a residence in 1984, sourcing rock for the walls from around the property; it took six years to build. The interior is an example of Kellogg’s distinct vision, one that blurs the boundaries between architecture and sculpture.

(Image credit: Agents of Architecture)

(Image credit: Agents of Architecture)

This contemporary home unites landscape with architecture; the rocky terrain is reflected in the timber-framed design through stone walls and visible through expansive floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

(Image credit: Agents of Architecture)

(Image credit: Agents of Architecture)

Inside, the living area, which stretches over 4,133 sq ft, showcases custom woodwork that adds a softness to the space. Its curvatures and glossy finish add a smooth feel to the contemporary space, and offer a playful juxtaposition against the grey stone.

(Image credit: Agents of Architecture)

(Image credit: Agents of Architecture)

Curved shapes are a theme throughout the home. Examples include the kitchen units, which echo the 1980s hosting style, the shared family-style dining, bespoke tables, arched timber beams, and joinery detailing. The five bedrooms have a similar approach, with winding passageways that carve routes through the home. The three bathrooms are a centrepiece themselves, boasting aquamarine tiling, a double sink and a central mirror that anchors the space.

(Image credit: Agents of Architecture)

(Image credit: Agents of Architecture)

This home’s detailing captures some of Kellogg’s most inspired work, blurring the line between nature and home, an expressive marvel neatly packaged under a curved roof design on the hillside.

(Image credit: Agents of Architecture)

Kendrick Bangs Kellogg's 10650 Old Castle Road, Valley Center, California, is listed at $2,695,000 via Agents of Architecture

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