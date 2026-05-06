This new house in the woods of Brazil brings a beloved typology to the 21st century. Casa Pinhal, in the heart of the country's Mantiqueira Mountains, is the newest residential offering from Brazilian studio Cornetta Arquitetura. Responding to the client's brief for a holiday home to relax and host extended family, the architects worked hard to craft not only a contemporary dwelling, comfortable and fitting for its climate and context, but also one that engages with the stunning surrounding natural environment.

(Image credit: Manuel Sa)

Tour Casa Pinhal, a house in the woods

The team designed the home for a couple and their guests, almost as a viewing platform – open and transparent so that its users can take in the leafy surrounds at every turn and have the impression of walking among trees. This meant planning the nearly-700 sq m home upwards, raising it on stilts and using stacked, vertical sections, instead of having the residence sprawl across the land.

(Image credit: Manuel Sa)

(Image credit: Manuel Sa)

The building is arranged in two large wings, united like a bridge. Three main floors bring together private and social areas. The lower floor contains a garage, a TV room and a guest suite. The piano nobile middle level features the living spaces, including a home gym and the primary bedroom suite. Meanwhile, the top level contains more bedrooms and a home office.

(Image credit: Manuel Sa)

(Image credit: Manuel Sa)

The architects employed sustainable architecture strategies to ensure as light a footprint as possible, prioritising the preservation of the forested site. The construction frame is engineered timber, while passive thermal comfort strategies place the accent on working with the local climate, rather than against it.

(Image credit: Manuel Sa)

(Image credit: Manuel Sa)

The material selection, inside and out, reflects this approach too, centred on wood and local moledo stone. Meanwhile, some concrete elements add a modern touch.

One of the scheme's highlights is its large, 'belvedere' terrace, which allows the residents to lounge and look out to the green scenery unfolding beyond.

(Image credit: Manuel Sa)

(Image credit: Manuel Sa)

cornettaarquitetura.com.br

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors