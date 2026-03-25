A Canadian forest retreat’s treehouse-like forms are sustainable, and look great to boot
Passive House Forest Retreat, an eco-sensitive private home nestled in Canada’s Coast Mountains, takes its environmental approach to the next level
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If the striking looks of this forest retreat in Canada's leafy Coast Mountains are not enough to stop you in your tracks, then the fact that they are combined with strong, sustainable architectural credentials no doubt will. The project, designed by British Columbia architects Stark, was created to follow the rigorous Passive Premium environmental standards – a Passive House Institute certification rooted in smart building science for high-quality, eco-friendly results. It is a private retreat that not only looks good, but also does good.
Inside the new Passive House Forest Retreat
Titled Passive House Forest Retreat, the home is nestled in mature trees in a forested part of the mountains, set on a sloped site. A gently cantilevered element juts out towards the vistas, creating a cosy communal area beneath, for entertaining and resting while taking in the long green views.
The treehouse-like home cuts a crisp, contemporary figure amid the foliage, but its dark cladding and the orientation of its strategic lines and openings ensure it holds a fruitful dialogue with its natural environment.
Materials play a key role in this too, with natural surfaces, such as timber and a restrained overall palette, helping to maintain the balance between technical performance and lightness of composition.
The architects matched the building's energy and design performance with carefully chosen interior gestures, such as the inclusion of smart Miele appliances. Bocci and Simple Form lighting add a sculptural accent in the rooms, as well as the requisite illumination.
'It has been a pleasure working with such kind clients on this Passive House Forest House,' says Stark partner and director of interior design Josianne Bérubé. 'Local craftsmanship and careful detailing come together in a sculptural form that frames the views of Mount Currie, with a lighting design inspired by the subtle rhythms of natural light.'
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Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).