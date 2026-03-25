If the striking looks of this forest retreat in Canada's leafy Coast Mountains are not enough to stop you in your tracks, then the fact that they are combined with strong, sustainable architectural credentials no doubt will. The project, designed by British Columbia architects Stark, was created to follow the rigorous Passive Premium environmental standards – a Passive House Institute certification rooted in smart building science for high-quality, eco-friendly results. It is a private retreat that not only looks good, but also does good.

(Image credit: Ema Peter)

Inside the new Passive House Forest Retreat

Titled Passive House Forest Retreat, the home is nestled in mature trees in a forested part of the mountains, set on a sloped site. A gently cantilevered element juts out towards the vistas, creating a cosy communal area beneath, for entertaining and resting while taking in the long green views.

(Image credit: Ema Peter)

The treehouse-like home cuts a crisp, contemporary figure amid the foliage, but its dark cladding and the orientation of its strategic lines and openings ensure it holds a fruitful dialogue with its natural environment.

(Image credit: Ema Peter)

Materials play a key role in this too, with natural surfaces, such as timber and a restrained overall palette, helping to maintain the balance between technical performance and lightness of composition.

(Image credit: Ema Peter)

The architects matched the building's energy and design performance with carefully chosen interior gestures, such as the inclusion of smart Miele appliances. Bocci and Simple Form lighting add a sculptural accent in the rooms, as well as the requisite illumination.

(Image credit: Ema Peter)

'It has been a pleasure working with such kind clients on this Passive House Forest House,' says Stark partner and director of interior design Josianne Bérubé. 'Local craftsmanship and careful detailing come together in a sculptural form that frames the views of Mount Currie, with a lighting design inspired by the subtle rhythms of natural light.'

(Image credit: Ema Peter)

stark.ca

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