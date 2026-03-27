It almost reads like a fairy tale that the founders of one of Canada’s most sought-after treehouse retreats first met at an Ontario summer camp on the shores of Koshlong Lake. Years later, after reconnecting and marrying, Lauren and Cam Green of Fort Treehouse Co chose rural Minden as their home, where their fascination with tree-supported architecture took root.

Fort Treehouse Hårtwood, Ontario

(Image credit: Doublespace Photography)

After extensive research, they built a single treehouse on their property, The Baltic, designed to engage directly with living trees while minimising impact on the forest floor. It quickly became a coveted Airbnb stay, booking nearly two years in advance. Now, they take the next step with an ambitious off-grid treehouse hotel bordering the 500-acre protected Dahl Forest and the Burnt River.

Named after the Swedish word for ‘hardwood’, Hårtwood comprises three private treehouses and a communal hub, The Hydda. Each structure, designed by Toronto-based Studio KSA, is anchored to a pair of carefully selected host trees that will continue to grow, sway, and respond to the elements. Canadian arborist Philip van Wassenaer of Urban Forest Innovations led the selection process, assessing species, health, maturity, and long-term growth.

(Image credit: Doublespace Photography)

(Image credit: Doublespace Photography)

Guests wake beneath a canopy of maple, spruce, pine, and birch, with days unfolding between slow mornings and evenings at The Hydda, where visiting chefs will host intimate dinners. Plans are also underway for a forest spa, complete with sauna, hot tub, and cold plunge.

Each treehouse is designed to dissolve the boundary between architecture and nature, immersing guests in the landscape. Sleeping one to five, they offer only what’s essential: comfortable beds, a hot shower, a full kitchen, a fireplace, strong Wi-Fi, a turntable, a rooftop deck, and a fire pit below.

(Image credit: Doublespace Photography)

(Image credit: Doublespace Photography)

Hårtwood + The Hydda Wine Bar are located at 1251 Geeza Rd, Minden, ON K0M 2K0, Canada

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