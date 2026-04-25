A serene Indian home, Western Valley House, was designed with a cinematographer’s eye
Western Valley House by STO.M.P is a low, linear dwelling that draws on its leafy context, full of natural features and daily life
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Set in a serene, leafy site, it is hard to believe that Western Valley House is a stone's throw from the bustling streets of the city of Theni in Tamil Nadu, India. The project, a private home designed by Madurai architects STO.M.P (one of our ten emerging Indian architecture studios to look out for), is centred on three key elements – the idea of home, the area's surrounding valley, and a nearby lake that sits adjacent to the site.
Explore Western Valley House in India
The design composition is straightforward: three horizontal bands, each representing a level, combined in different textures and levels of openness, reflecting the functions inside. This relatively low volume and its linear form help guide the eye across the structure, mixing textures and materials, and landing on the water feature's calming waters.
The home features a fairly typical internal arrangement. The ground level is dedicated to the social, communal areas. A flowing living space and large openings link indoors and outdoors. The first floor contains bedrooms and a family room. The top level contains a home gym and a bedroom suite.
The architects explain: 'The design is elegantly simple, featuring three linear bays offset vertically, with corridors connecting individual spaces oriented towards the west, extending gracefully towards the lawn. These spaces embody a liminal quality, blurring the boundary between inside and out, drawing in the captivating essence of the surrounding valley and the lake overlooking west.'
The material selection blends rustic and modern, drawing in the surrounding nature through warm wood surfaces – while sleek brass detailing and bright colours create contemporary accents.
The founders and principals of STO.M.P (short for Studio for Modernism & Practical Aesthetics), approach each project with a distinct cinematographic attitude and this is evident here too, as the journey through the home combines textures and moods, creating a dynamic envelope for everyday life.
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Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).