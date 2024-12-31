STO.M.P on the architecture studio's work, love of craftmanship and 'the cinematic details'
We zoom into Indian architects STO.M.P from Madurai, exploring their growing portfolio and cinematic sensibility
Husband-and-wife architect duo Vignesh Sekar and Shamini Vignesh love to relax with a good movie, but their weekly routine doesn’t always involve a Coke apiece and a giant tub of popcorn. ‘We love to lean into the cinematic details—the camera angles, the quality of light, the artistic sensibility,’ says Vignesh.
We profile STO.M.P: Studio for Modernism & Practical Aesthetics
The founders and principals of STO.M.P (short for Studio for Modernism & Practical Aesthetics), based in the southern Indian city of Madurai, approach a site in much the same way a cinematographer would a set, meticulously framing spaces, playing with light and shadow, and ensuring every element tells a story. ‘Like in films, it’s all about creating an experience,’ adds Shamini.
The pair, who met at university and established their architecture practice after graduating in 2016, don’t see themselves as architects. ‘We’re facilitators,’ Vignesh says. ‘We craft environments that are deeply functional, profoundly personal, and sensitive to the cultural context; we are merely mediums between the earth and the built environment.’
This explains why each of their projects has an artisanal quality, embodied by thoughtful craftsmanship, timeless materials, and unexpected moments of wonder. ‘It’s a process,’ Shamini concedes, ‘one that wouldn’t be possible without collaboration with other studios and artisans.’
STO.M.P’s work is driven by a student-like curiosity and backed by the experience of seasoned craftsmen, meaning no project — no matter how complex — is off-limits. They set the bar high with their first residential contract in 2018, in Tirupattur, India, designing a climate-responsive home with a façade of terracotta jali, skylights, and light-wells. Materials, including marble plaster and Athangudi tiles, were sourced from within a 50-kilometre radius.
Vignesh and Shamini regard architecture and interior design as two sides of the same coin. ‘The two grow out of each other, and we don’t really treat them separately,’ Vignesh explains, referencing the ship-shaped dwelling the studio designed in Thoothukudi, India, in 2023. The home features a hull-inspired amphitheatre, seashell motifs on the roof, and various marine-inspired treatments—a tribute to the town’s rich history as a port city.
Recently, STO.M.P has embarked on a new journey, working with the Indian Railways to reimagine three stations in South India. ‘This project serves as a foundation for our broader aspirations, which now extend to multi-family residences, homesteads, and boutique hotels,’ Shamini explains.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘Each endeavour reflects our commitment to creating spaces that resonate with their surroundings while catering to the diverse needs of the community.’
-
2025 getaways: where Wallpaper* editors will be travelling to this year
From the Japanese art islands of Naoshima and Teshima to the Malaysian tropical paradise of Langkawi, here’s where Wallpaper* editors plan to travel to in 2025
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
These eight on-the-rise fashion designers are set to define 2025
Wallpaper* looks ahead to a new vanguard of designers set to shift the fashion needle in 2025, each chosen for the way they are not just shaping how to dress, but how to be
By Orla Brennan Published
-
Year in review: top 10 culture fixes of 2024, as chosen by art & culture editor Hannah Silver
It's been a bumper year on the Wallpaper* culture desk – here are some of the highlights, as reported in 10 culture stories, from body horror to the Blitz club revisited
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Indian architectural studio Social Design Collaborative on its open and inclusive approach
Social Design Collaborative from New Delhi on creating its big, collaborative ideas for all
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Indian studio Mitti is all about 'progressive architecture, sustainably delivered'
Mitti Eco Constructions from India's Tamil Nadu works with recycled and natural materials to produce forward-thinking designs
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Dhammada Collective brings participatory design and cultural preservation to the fore in India
Dhammada Collective, in India's Bhopal, combines participatory design with cultural preservation to foster sustainable growth
By Suneet Langar Published
-
Earthscape Studio: an Indian architecture studio of elevated simplicity
Based in India's Coimbatore, Earthscape Studio places craftsmanship, sustainability and a refreshing site-specific approach at its heart; resulting in designs that appear simple but unexpected, and elevated
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Year in review: the top 12 houses of 2024, picked by architecture director Ellie Stathaki
The top 12 houses of 2024 comprise our finest and most read residential posts of the year, compiled by Wallpaper* architecture & environment director Ellie Stathaki
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
An Indian mud house and more natural architectural wonders from Sketch Design Studio in Rajasthan
Sketch Design Studio in Rajasthan, India does wonders with the simplest ingredients
By Vaishnavi Nayel Talawadekar Published
-
Indian architecture studio Compartment S4 celebrates collaboration
Compartment S4, the Indian architecture studio out of Ahmedabad and Mumbai, is true to its collective nature
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
North Studio’s Rahul Bhushan: ‘I’m just a simple boy with a big dream – to make the world a better place’
North Studio, from the Himalayan region of Himachal in India, tells us about its vision of ‘low-impact environments’ and inspiring architecture
By Vaishnavi Nayel Talawadekar Published