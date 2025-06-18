This Hyderabad live/work space is rooted in its leafy context, centred around an old neem tree
In Hyderabad, India, Soil & Soul Studio by Iki Builds is a blueprint for a conscious way of building, working and living
In the suburbs of Hyderabad, India’s tech-hub city, a leafy neem tree shades the courtyard belonging to the new Soil & Soul Studio, providing a hidden shady oasis. Located in the town of Chevella, this live/work space fuses contemporary sustainable living with traditional design.
Tour Soil & Soul Studio in Hyderabad
The project, which is housed within an established farmhouse community, was designed and executed by Iki Builds, whose team wanted to create a peaceful environment for a working-from-home single person. The design focuses on functionality and minimalism, while merging indoor and outdoor living spaces.
‘The primary inspiration was the site itself,’ says principal architect Vamshidhar Reddy. ‘We were working within a mature farmhouse community, a place with an established, verdant character. My main goal was to create a studio that didn't feel like a foreign object dropped into this landscape, but rather something that grew out of it. I wanted the building to feel as if it had always been there, nestled amongst the trees.’
A core anchor for the design was the 30-year-old neem tree in the front yard, and the studio was designed to embrace this. ‘This led us to a material palette and construction philosophy rooted in the earth,’ Reddy told Wallpaper*. ‘Using salvaged debris from nearby demolitions and soil excavated directly from the site for the walls, for instance, was a direct way of translating this inspiration into the physical structure. The building literally emerges from its surroundings, creating a deep connection to the place.
'The inspiration didn't rely on importing a preconceived style, but on letting the context dictate the form and feel. We looked at materials that were part of the local vernacular and techniques that would allow the building to become a natural extension of the landscape. This is accentuated by the open courtyard dining area.'
Reddy adds, ‘I hope visitors feel the embrace of the building's earthy materiality. The textural richness of the debris walls, the warmth of the surkhi-pigmented lime flooring underfoot – these elements are meant to be tactile and grounding. The play of light is crucial to this experience.
'Strategically placed large openings and the permeable casuarina-wood roof over the courtyard are designed to wash the interiors with natural light, framing views of the landscape and creating a constant, quiet dialogue with nature. Ultimately, I want visitors to feel that they have entered a tranquil haven, a space that is both simple and profound, where the architecture itself encourages mindfulness and a deeper appreciation for the natural world.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The studio is an example of aesthetically beautiful architecture that is woven into its context and is environmentally cautious. Says Reddy: ‘My favourite part [of the building] is the feeling that we’ve created not just a house, but a blueprint for a more conscious way of building and living.’
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
What is recycling good for, asks Mika Rottenberg at Hauser & Wirth Menorca
US-based artist Mika Rottenberg rethinks the possibilities of rubbish in a colourful exhibition, spanning films, drawings and eerily anthropomorphic lamps
-
Jessica Anne Woodley’s ‘joyfully imperfect’ furniture seeks your inner child
The designer is launching GliFfY, a furniture studio offering playful forms that reflect on her personal growth
-
A house on Ireland’s wild Atlantic coast blends into the landscape
On the Atlantic coast, Cruit Island’s craggy topography and wind-swept vegetation inspired the form and composition of this beachside family retreat in Donegal
-
A night at Pierre Jeanneret’s house, Chandigarh’s best-kept secret
Pierre Jeanneret’s house in Chandigarh is a modernist monument, an important museum of architectural history, and a gem hidden in plain sight; architect, photographer and writer Nipun Prabhakar spent the night and reported back
-
This Ahmedabad house is enclosed within a curved concrete shell
This Ahmedabad house by Achyutam Designs is a homage to concrete and a celebration of the curve, a family house designed to flow into its surroundings
-
In New Delhi, a home designed to embrace light and landscape
A New Delhi house, Architecture Discipline’s Lighthouse, arranges a generous family residence and pool house around an expansive garden
-
Shalini Misra’s Delhi home is a seasonal sanctuary ‘made in India’
Interior designer Shalini Misra’s retreat in the Indian capital champions modernist influences, Islamic ancestry and local craftsmanship
-
A triplex Mumbai penthouse contains sculptural staircases and expansive terraces
Enso House is a multigenerational Mumbai penthouse by S+PS Architects that combines a reorganised interior programme with bespoke finishes and crafts
-
This ‘architourism’ trip explores India’s architectural history, from Mughal to modernism
Architourian is offering travellers a seven-night exploration of northern India’s architectural marvels, including Chandigarh, the city designed by Le Corbusier
-
At the Institute of Indology, a humble new addition makes all the difference
Continuing the late Balkrishna V Doshi’s legacy, Sangath studio design a new take on the toilet in Gujarat
-
Pretty in pink: Mumbai's new residential tower shakes up the cityscape
'Satguru’s Rendezvous' in Mumbai houses luxury apartments behind its elegant fluted concrete skin. We take a tour.