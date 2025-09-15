Ocean connoisseurs, Explora Journeys will begin an ambitious chapter with its 2027-2028 Journeys Collection, a globe-spanning programme set to stretch across five continents and nearly 200 destinations. At its heart: the debut of Explora V, the fifth ship in the fleet, which will embark on a maiden voyage through the Mediterranean before tracing an eastward path to the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula. The season will also mark the MSC Group luxury brand’s first foray into Asia, with 28 voyages charted across the region.

Carrying these adventures will be Explora III, scheduled to set sail for the first time next year. The Asian itineraries will weave through 47 distinct points (from modern cities to spiritual sanctuaries) across nine countries, including Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, each a maiden call for the brand. ‘The introduction of Asia reflects not only our ambition to continually expand our horizons but also our deep respect for the cultural richness and natural beauty of this remarkable region,’ says Anna Nash, president of Explora Journeys.

Overnight stays will be timed to the rhythm of Asia’s prominent seasons and festivals. Guests will be able to catch cherry blossoms in Shimizu and Nagoya or the fiery autumn maples of Kyoto, as well as immerse themselves in cultural moments, such as Chinese Golden Week in Shanghai or Lunar New Year celebrations staged both ashore and on board. Explora III’s 463 oceanfront suites, penthouses and residences, styled as ‘homes at sea,’ alongside indulgent culinary and entertaining offerings, promise an equally delightful experience.

