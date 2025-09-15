Luxury cruise line Explora Journeys will set sail in Asia for the first time
28 voyages across Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore will mark the luxury travel brand’s debut in the region
Ocean connoisseurs, Explora Journeys will begin an ambitious chapter with its 2027-2028 Journeys Collection, a globe-spanning programme set to stretch across five continents and nearly 200 destinations. At its heart: the debut of Explora V, the fifth ship in the fleet, which will embark on a maiden voyage through the Mediterranean before tracing an eastward path to the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula. The season will also mark the MSC Group luxury brand’s first foray into Asia, with 28 voyages charted across the region.
Carrying these adventures will be Explora III, scheduled to set sail for the first time next year. The Asian itineraries will weave through 47 distinct points (from modern cities to spiritual sanctuaries) across nine countries, including Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, each a maiden call for the brand. ‘The introduction of Asia reflects not only our ambition to continually expand our horizons but also our deep respect for the cultural richness and natural beauty of this remarkable region,’ says Anna Nash, president of Explora Journeys.
Overnight stays will be timed to the rhythm of Asia’s prominent seasons and festivals. Guests will be able to catch cherry blossoms in Shimizu and Nagoya or the fiery autumn maples of Kyoto, as well as immerse themselves in cultural moments, such as Chinese Golden Week in Shanghai or Lunar New Year celebrations staged both ashore and on board. Explora III’s 463 oceanfront suites, penthouses and residences, styled as ‘homes at sea,’ alongside indulgent culinary and entertaining offerings, promise an equally delightful experience.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
We review the Volvo EX30 Cross Country, a pocket off-roader EV with charm and ability
Volvo introduces the first Cross Country model of the electric age, an EX30 that’s been toughened up inside and out
-
Shop the best Japanese wares at Nakagawa's London pop-up
Japanese craft retailer Nakagawa has made its European debut, with a pop-up unveiled in time for London Design Festival
-
Is this the world’s most comfortable sofa? Cozmo and Pearson Lloyd invite you to find out
Pearson Lloyd and Cozmo lay bare the design process behind ‘Hug’, their new high-backed sofa design, at the eye-opening exhibition ‘Comfort Lab’ during LDF