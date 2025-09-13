In Mumbai, two coastal apartments offer options for brothers with different styles
Rajiv Saini’s NJM & PVM apartments in Mumbai demonstrate how identical layouts can be transformed into two distinct interiors
Two coastal apartments for brothers occupy a new sea-facing tower on Mumbai’s coveted Worli Sea Face. While it was clear from the get-go that the star in the twin NJM & PVM Apartments project would be the ocean view, the interiors were less certain. Designer Rajiv Saini embraced the challenge of working with two siblings, each with different aesthetic preferences, crafting adjacent homes where each style could shine.
Inside NJM & PVM, two coastal apartments in Mumbai
The two clients' main base is their family home in Ahmedabad, but they both have to head to Mumbai occasionally for business. The high-rise development is designed to have a single apartment per floor, each with a large open-plan layout of about 4,500 sq ft. The brothers acquired one each. However generously sized as the interiors are, it was the location, overlooking the Arabian Sea, which resonated with Saini the most. He knew that the long, blue views would never be obstructed by future developments.
‘The designs for both apartments were driven by the differing brief the two brothers had for their individual apartments. The apartments were originally planned as four bed (with ensuites) spaces, but both were keen to reduce bedrooms to just three. This allowed the possibility of creating an informal lounge room besides the large living dining space. In one apartment this lounge is merely separated from the living room by a wooden slatted screen, while in the other this room can be closed off by a glass sliding partition system and converted into a 4th bedroom, if need ever be,’ explained Saini.
The brothers outlined almost opposing aesthetics in their briefs. One requested a warm, minimalist white space with wood accents. The other preferred a colourful interior with bold, contemporary touches. The biggest challenge was to create two distinct experiences, even though the layouts were not fundamentally different.
‘Since it’s a very tight knit family, the two brothers and their extended families often end up spending time in each others apartments- the challenge was to really make them feel different,’ Saini told Wallpaper*.
‘This was achieved by using a completely different palette of materials and finishes. One apartment has a white marble flooring running throughout the space, with fitted furniture and details all crafted from tropical Asian teak timber. The bathrooms in this apartment are all executed in beige limestone and travertine, and most furnishings were custom-designed and handmade in small ateliers.'
‘The other apartment has a cooler palette of grays and metal, with little accents of colour introduced in the loose furniture, imparting a more contemporary feel to the spaces. The bathrooms here were executed in a grey terrazzo with white tiles and carrara accents.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
On entering, visitors are drawn to the vast open expanse and mesmerising ocean views. Accentuating this with the open-plan nature of the apartments makes them conducive to entertaining – which the owners often do, when their family is in town. Meanwhile, the comfortable outdoor decks effortlessly become natural extensions of the living room, providing animated views of downtown Mumbai to the south and the suburbs of Bandra to the north.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Inside BIG and Nokken’s new sustainable cabin – luxury off-grid camping
The ‘Softshell’ by Bjarke Ingels Group and cabin expert Nokken is a modular, lightweight ‘tent alternative’ for nights amid nature without compromising on comfort
-
Ramzi Mallat’s London Design Festival installation is a bittersweet ode to Beirut
Created as a memorial to the 2020 Beirut Port Blast, Mallat's ‘Not Your Martyr’ installation at the V&A (until 19 October 2025) is made of 260 colourful glass ma’amouls
-
Bocci and Anna Carnick join forces on a showcase of evocative design practices in Berlin
'Crafting Community' is on view at Berlin's Wilhelm Hallen until 14 September 2025
-
A brutalist mosque explores light and spirituality in tropical Kerala
This brutalist mosque by studio Common Ground explores concrete forms and top light as a symbol of spirituality in tropical, southern India
-
For Indian landscape architect Varna Shashidhar, nature taught her ‘more than any lecture ever could’
Varna Shashidhar of Bangalore studio VSLA tells us of her journey to becoming a landscape architect, guided by observation, intuition, and a profound respect for place
-
We spent the night at Indian modernists the Kanade brothers' home in Nagaj
Indian modernists the Kanade brothers' home in Nagaj exemplifies their approach to architecture; architect and writer Nipun Prabhakar spends the night and tells the story
-
Malabar Hill’s elevated micro-forest trail brings nature to Mumbai’s urban experience
An elevated trail in the Malabar Hill neighbourhood is where nature meets design in the ‘urban jungle’ of Mumbai
-
A street-like Pune clubhouse celebrates the ‘joy of shared, unhurried experiences’
A brick clubhouse in Pune by Studio VDGA reflects the fluidity and openness of the Indian way of life with a series of welcoming plazas, courtyards and lanes
-
Behind a carefully composed geometric brick façade, a New Delhi residence rises high
AKDA’s design for this New Delhi residence explores new geometries and high densities
-
This Hyderabad live/work space is rooted in its leafy context, centred around an old neem tree
In Hyderabad, India, Soil & Soul Studio by Iki Builds is a blueprint for a conscious way of building, working and living
-
A night at Pierre Jeanneret’s house, Chandigarh’s best-kept secret
Pierre Jeanneret’s house in Chandigarh is a modernist monument, an important museum of architectural history, and a gem hidden in plain sight; architect, photographer and writer Nipun Prabhakar spent the night and reported back