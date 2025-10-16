A lush Bengaluru villa is a home that acts as a vessel for nature
With this new Bengaluru villa, Purple Ink Studio wanted gardens tucked into the fabric of the home within this urban residence in India's 'Garden City'
In Bengaluru, Villa 1374 nods to its context, marking a new urban residence that balances greenery with design appeal. Created by The Purple Ink Studio, a locally based architecture firm, the new residential project is an ode to the Indian city's nickname: 'Garden City'
Inside the Bengaluru Villa 1374, an urban oasis
Bengaluru is an amalgamation of urbanisation and greenery. Developments and buildings have cascading plants hanging from balconies, while large gardens remain at the heart of many residences. As urban density increases and daily living space decreases, The Purple Ink Studio believes it is integral to not only preserve existing pockets of greenery but reimagine nature’s role in urban living. The architects ask the question: 'Can the home itself become a vessel for nature?'
Villa 1374 is a response to this. Nestled into a northern Bengaluru plot, which is surrounded by wide streets lined with trees, the residence takes on a monolithic form. The solid base anchors the home, while curved upper layers and staggered volumes provide a softness to the design.
Inside, the social spaces flow into each other, with gardens tucked into the fabric of the home. The interior plays with light and shadow, with soft furnishings paying homage to local craftsmanship.
The architects carefully chose materials which will age gracefully in time, while creating a textural palette throughout. The hues are earthy – think, stones, charcoal and neutrals – while warmth is added through terracotta and bespoke furniture.
The home acts as a cosy cocoon. The staircase unfolds in layers, with corridors interconnecting with each other. Upstairs, a swimming pool and entertainment areas make the most of the highest level of the home, with a welcoming openness.
What anchors the project is its crafted landscape. The Purple Ink Studio wanted to make sure the villa is in constant harmony with its surroundings, and that the greenery would act like a ‘quiet companion' to daily life. In the clients’ previous home, plants were central in their lives. Using this existing, mature collection, along with new flora, the architects created a personal urban oasis.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Frieze London 2025: all the fashion moments to look out for
The best fashion happenings to add to your Frieze London 2025 schedule, from Dunhill’s curation of talks at Frieze Masters to an exhibition of furniture by Rick Owens
-
Artists reflect on Kate Bush lyrics for a War Child auction
Peter Doig and Maggi Hambling are among artists interpreting Kate Bush’s 1985 track ‘Running Up That Hill’ for War Child’s online auction
-
Explore Tom Kundig’s unusual houses, from studios on wheels to cabins slotted into boulders
The American architect’s entire residential portfolio is the subject of a comprehensive new book, ‘Tom Kundig: Complete Houses’
-
Brick by brick, a New Delhi home honours India’s craft traditions
RLDA Studio's Brick House works with the building block's expressive potential to create a dynamic residence with a façade that reveals patterns that change with the sun and shadows
-
Surrounded by mango trees and frangipani, an Ahmedabad home is a soothing sanctuary
Ahmedabad home Teen Vaults, designed by Vaissnavi Shukl, is a family residence grounded in materiality and bold architectural language
-
In Mumbai, two coastal apartments offer options for brothers with different styles
Rajiv Saini’s NJM & PVM apartments in Mumbai demonstrate how identical layouts can be transformed into two distinct interiors
-
A brutalist mosque explores light and spirituality in tropical Kerala
This brutalist mosque by studio Common Ground explores concrete forms and top light as a symbol of spirituality in tropical, southern India
-
For Indian landscape architect Varna Shashidhar, nature taught her ‘more than any lecture ever could’
Varna Shashidhar of Bangalore studio VSLA tells us of her journey to becoming a landscape architect, guided by observation, intuition, and a profound respect for place
-
We spent the night at Indian modernists the Kanade brothers' home in Nagaj
Indian modernists the Kanade brothers' home in Nagaj exemplifies their approach to architecture; architect and writer Nipun Prabhakar spends the night and tells the story
-
Malabar Hill’s elevated micro-forest trail brings nature to Mumbai’s urban experience
An elevated trail in the Malabar Hill neighbourhood is where nature meets design in the ‘urban jungle’ of Mumbai
-
A street-like Pune clubhouse celebrates the ‘joy of shared, unhurried experiences’
A brick clubhouse in Pune by Studio VDGA reflects the fluidity and openness of the Indian way of life with a series of welcoming plazas, courtyards and lanes