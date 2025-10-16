In Bengaluru, Villa 1374 nods to its context, marking a new urban residence that balances greenery with design appeal. Created by The Purple Ink Studio, a locally based architecture firm, the new residential project is an ode to the Indian city's nickname: 'Garden City'

(Image credit: The Fishy Project)

Inside the Bengaluru Villa 1374, an urban oasis

Bengaluru is an amalgamation of urbanisation and greenery. Developments and buildings have cascading plants hanging from balconies, while large gardens remain at the heart of many residences. As urban density increases and daily living space decreases, The Purple Ink Studio believes it is integral to not only preserve existing pockets of greenery but reimagine nature’s role in urban living. The architects ask the question: 'Can the home itself become a vessel for nature?'

(Image credit: The Fishy Project)

Villa 1374 is a response to this. Nestled into a northern Bengaluru plot, which is surrounded by wide streets lined with trees, the residence takes on a monolithic form. The solid base anchors the home, while curved upper layers and staggered volumes provide a softness to the design.

(Image credit: The Fishy Project)

Inside, the social spaces flow into each other, with gardens tucked into the fabric of the home. The interior plays with light and shadow, with soft furnishings paying homage to local craftsmanship.

(Image credit: The Fishy Project)

The architects carefully chose materials which will age gracefully in time, while creating a textural palette throughout. The hues are earthy – think, stones, charcoal and neutrals – while warmth is added through terracotta and bespoke furniture.

(Image credit: The Fishy Project)

The home acts as a cosy cocoon. The staircase unfolds in layers, with corridors interconnecting with each other. Upstairs, a swimming pool and entertainment areas make the most of the highest level of the home, with a welcoming openness.

(Image credit: The Fishy Project)

What anchors the project is its crafted landscape. The Purple Ink Studio wanted to make sure the villa is in constant harmony with its surroundings, and that the greenery would act like a ‘quiet companion' to daily life. In the clients’ previous home, plants were central in their lives. Using this existing, mature collection, along with new flora, the architects created a personal urban oasis.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

thepurpleinkstudio.com