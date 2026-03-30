A California hilltop residence flaunts its modernist origins, and a quiet 21st-century revamp
Hilltop Residence is the newest Californian home by Michael Hennessey Architecture – a low, linear structure that expands with the horizon
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A reimagined modernist home, Hilltop Residence flaunts its low, linear volumes, designed to take in the expansive horizon. Set within Los Altos Hills, the house, which has been brought into the 21st century by Michael Hennessey Architecture, offers long views and the warmth and spaciousness of its midcentury peers; at the same time, it has been restored and refined to tackle its current owners' contemporary lifestyle.
Tour Hilltop Residence by Michael Hennessey Architecture
The project is located on a gentle slope and was originally built in 1959. Spanning a single level, in tune with its genre's typical house design, Hilltop Residence is now the main base of a family of four.
A dramatic cantilevered steel-and-wood carport marks the entrance to the home, which was reconfigured to work with the rejigged internal layout. Soft, brown cedar soffits and framed views of nature from the large windows maintain a warm, nature-informed environment throughout. Meanwhile, black steel detailing provides bold accents.
The architects reimagined the interior completely, focusing on opening up the smaller, partitioned spaces into generous rooms, improving both lighting throughout and the internal flow. For example, now the kitchen, dining, and living spaces have been merged into a single sequence.
More timber throughout the construction includes Shou Sugi Ban exterior cladding, which creates a textural, craft-rich envelope (Hennessey worked closely with general contractor William Fisher's Hike Space for the desired result); and light oak surfaces inside, in storage and built in furniture.
The aim was for the design to emphasise 'clarity, proportion, and connection to the landscape', the architects explain. 'Carefully placed windows frame distant views from the living spaces and bedrooms, while new decks extend the home’s footprint outward. Sustainable upgrades, including photovoltaic panels, high-performance glazing, and permeable paving, ensure that the renovation strikes a balance between beauty and performance.'
Blending light, organic materials and a thoughtful approach to the structure's historical design, with Hilltop Residence, Michael Hennessey and his team produced a home that feels at once contemporary and timeless – and ready to take on the demands of family life.
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Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).