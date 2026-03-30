A reimagined modernist home, Hilltop Residence flaunts its low, linear volumes, designed to take in the expansive horizon. Set within Los Altos Hills, the house, which has been brought into the 21st century by Michael Hennessey Architecture, offers long views and the warmth and spaciousness of its midcentury peers; at the same time, it has been restored and refined to tackle its current owners' contemporary lifestyle.

(Image credit: Adam Rouse)

Tour Hilltop Residence by Michael Hennessey Architecture

The project is located on a gentle slope and was originally built in 1959. Spanning a single level, in tune with its genre's typical house design, Hilltop Residence is now the main base of a family of four.

(Image credit: Adam Rouse)

A dramatic cantilevered steel-and-wood carport marks the entrance to the home, which was reconfigured to work with the rejigged internal layout. Soft, brown cedar soffits and framed views of nature from the large windows maintain a warm, nature-informed environment throughout. Meanwhile, black steel detailing provides bold accents.

(Image credit: Adam Rouse)

The architects reimagined the interior completely, focusing on opening up the smaller, partitioned spaces into generous rooms, improving both lighting throughout and the internal flow. For example, now the kitchen, dining, and living spaces have been merged into a single sequence.

(Image credit: Adam Rouse)

More timber throughout the construction includes Shou Sugi Ban exterior cladding, which creates a textural, craft-rich envelope (Hennessey worked closely with general contractor William Fisher's Hike Space for the desired result); and light oak surfaces inside, in storage and built in furniture.

(Image credit: Adam Rouse)

The aim was for the design to emphasise 'clarity, proportion, and connection to the landscape', the architects explain. 'Carefully placed windows frame distant views from the living spaces and bedrooms, while new decks extend the home’s footprint outward. Sustainable upgrades, including photovoltaic panels, high-performance glazing, and permeable paving, ensure that the renovation strikes a balance between beauty and performance.'

(Image credit: Adam Rouse)

Blending light, organic materials and a thoughtful approach to the structure's historical design, with Hilltop Residence, Michael Hennessey and his team produced a home that feels at once contemporary and timeless – and ready to take on the demands of family life.

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(Image credit: Adam Rouse)

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