Rudolph Schindler, like many of his contemporaries, championed a philosophy of harmonising architecture with the natural environment. Few projects embody this ideal as vividly as the Kallis-Sharlin Residence – a modernist gem that, from the outside, looks a bit like a treehouse. Now on the market for $6,350,000, it remains a striking testament to Schindler’s vision.

(Image credit: Alexis Adam)

(Image credit: Alexis Adam)

Designed in 1946 for artist and film art director Mischa Kallis, the residence is dramatically embedded into a hillside overlooking the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. Its layered volumes, cascading terraces and expansive glass walls trace the contours of the land, dissolving the boundary between interior and exterior.

Inside, the home is defined by dynamic geometries, unconventional angles and a fluid spatial arrangement that encourages movement – all hallmarks of Schindler’s work. One of its most distinctive features is the butterfly roof, whose clerestory openings bathe the interiors in soft daylight, lending each space a dappled, constantly shifting atmosphere.

(Image credit: Alexis Adam)

(Image credit: Alexis Adam)

Schindler’s use of rich, natural materials – mahogany and Douglas fir across walls, ceilings and built-in furnishings – imbues the interiors with warmth and texture. Outside, grape-stake cladding helps the residence blend effortlessly into its wooded hillside setting while enhancing a sense of privacy.

Beyond its architectural pedigree, the home offers an impressive array of amenities. Four fireplaces anchor the principal living spaces, while a spa-like steam shower and mahogany soaking tub evoke the feel of a private retreat. A glass-enclosed office, private bocce court and a swimmer’s pool with adjoining jacuzzi further enrich the property’s appeal.

(Image credit: Alexis Adam)

(Image credit: Alexis Adam)

Designated as Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument #860, the Kallis-Sharlin Residence underwent a meticulous multi-year restoration between 2017 and 2022, led by acclaimed designer Barbara Bestor and architect Jeff Fink in collaboration with current owners Susan Orlean and John Gillespie. Orlean, a longtime staff writer for The New Yorker and author of The Orchid Thief and The Library Book, was famously portrayed by Meryl Streep in Spike Jonze’s film Adaptation.

The home’s integration with the landscape, combined with its architectural ingenuity and careful restoration, ensures its continued relevance – not merely as a historical artefact, but as an exploration of how architecture can coexist with the natural world.

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(Image credit: Alexis Adam)

(Image credit: Alexis Adam)

The Kallis-Sharlin Residence is listed with Carolwood Estates in partnership with Knight Frank.