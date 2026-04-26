A thirty-six-acre Wyoming ranch doesn’t make a dent in the State's vast landscapes, but it’s more than enough space to create an impressive private sanctuary around this contemporary house, the Wapiti Retreat. On the market through Sotheby’s International Realty, the house was designed by Carney Logan Burke Architects and covers a built area of 7,587 square feet.

Aerial view of Wapiti Retreat, Wyoming (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media)

Tour this expansive, modern Wyoming ranch

The property is part of Wyoming’s Bar B Bar Ranch, a high-end subdivision on the edge of Grand Teton National Park, just ten minutes from Jackson Hole. From the wide river valley there are views of the Massive Teton and Gros Ventre Range, a favourite skiing destination in the Central Rocky Mountains.

The main house is on the water's edge (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media)

Location is therefore catered for. The property itself is set on the edge of a pool formed from a tributary of the Snake River, with a historic homestead on the edge of the site. The main house is joined by a horse barn and a three-car garage, with the added benefit of a underground snowmelt system to avoid the need for winter snow clearance. There’s also a self-contained 830 square foot guest cottage.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) The self-contained guest cottage (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) The property includes a historic homestead (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) Aerial view of the Retreat (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) Aerial view of the Retreat

The principal house is built on a grand scale. CLB Architects have offices in both Jackson and Bozeman, Montana, making them well placed to execute a post-rustic modernism that takes the lightness of the Case Study style and splices it with a rural materiality and authenticity.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) Frameless glass makes up most of the waterfront facade (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) The house has covered patios overlooking the valley (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) One of the reception rooms (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) The dining room (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) The bar area (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) The main living room (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) Another view of the main living room

A unified mix of frameless glass, timber floor and ceiling cladding and rusticated stonework is found throughout. The studio specified ultra-insulated glazing from German and Polish manufacturers to preserve the house’s insulation levels in the winter months, with a full deployment of contemporary fixtures and fittings.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) Bedroom in the Wapiti Retreat (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) Bathroom in the Wapiti Retreat (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) Bedroom in the Wapiti Retreat (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) Bedroom in the guest house (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media) The guest house

The house, which was built by local firm Peak Builders, also has geothermal heating and cooling, adding to a sense of self-sufficiency in the heart of the wilderness (albeit an image that’s at odds with the palatial scale of this three-bed property). Ultimately, you’re not just paying for the undeniably impressive views, but for the whole Jackson lifestyle.

Wapiti Retreat, Wyoming, Carney Logan Burke Architects (Image credit: Kyle Cutcliffe, Manual Media)

Wapiti Retreat, Bar B Ranch, Jackson, Wyoming, $37.5m, Listing Agent: Joshua Hardman, Real Estate Professional at Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty, SothebysRealty.com

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Carney Logan Burke Architects, CLBArchitects.com