For sale: a contemporary Wyoming ranch that makes the most of its spectacular rural setting
A Wyoming ranch designed by Carney Logan Burke Architects, the expansive Wapiti Retreat near Jackson, Wyoming, is for sale via Sotheby’s
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A thirty-six-acre Wyoming ranch doesn’t make a dent in the State's vast landscapes, but it’s more than enough space to create an impressive private sanctuary around this contemporary house, the Wapiti Retreat. On the market through Sotheby’s International Realty, the house was designed by Carney Logan Burke Architects and covers a built area of 7,587 square feet.
Tour this expansive, modern Wyoming ranch
The property is part of Wyoming’s Bar B Bar Ranch, a high-end subdivision on the edge of Grand Teton National Park, just ten minutes from Jackson Hole. From the wide river valley there are views of the Massive Teton and Gros Ventre Range, a favourite skiing destination in the Central Rocky Mountains.
Location is therefore catered for. The property itself is set on the edge of a pool formed from a tributary of the Snake River, with a historic homestead on the edge of the site. The main house is joined by a horse barn and a three-car garage, with the added benefit of a underground snowmelt system to avoid the need for winter snow clearance. There’s also a self-contained 830 square foot guest cottage.
The self-contained guest cottage
The property includes a historic homestead
Aerial view of the Retreat
Aerial view of the Retreat
The principal house is built on a grand scale. CLB Architects have offices in both Jackson and Bozeman, Montana, making them well placed to execute a post-rustic modernism that takes the lightness of the Case Study style and splices it with a rural materiality and authenticity.
Frameless glass makes up most of the waterfront facade
The house has covered patios overlooking the valley
One of the reception rooms
The dining room
The bar area
The main living room
Another view of the main living room
A unified mix of frameless glass, timber floor and ceiling cladding and rusticated stonework is found throughout. The studio specified ultra-insulated glazing from German and Polish manufacturers to preserve the house’s insulation levels in the winter months, with a full deployment of contemporary fixtures and fittings.
Bedroom in the Wapiti Retreat
Bathroom in the Wapiti Retreat
Bedroom in the Wapiti Retreat
Bedroom in the guest house
The guest house
The house, which was built by local firm Peak Builders, also has geothermal heating and cooling, adding to a sense of self-sufficiency in the heart of the wilderness (albeit an image that’s at odds with the palatial scale of this three-bed property). Ultimately, you’re not just paying for the undeniably impressive views, but for the whole Jackson lifestyle.
Wapiti Retreat, Bar B Ranch, Jackson, Wyoming, $37.5m, Listing Agent: Joshua Hardman, Real Estate Professional at Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty, SothebysRealty.com
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Carney Logan Burke Architects, CLBArchitects.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.