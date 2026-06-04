Lego Architecture reaches its apotheosis in this massive model of the Sagrada Família

Pre-orders have opened for one of the most anticipated Lego Architecture sets to date, the monumental scale reproduction of Antoni Gaudí’s Sagrada Família. 2026 marks a century since the Catalan architect died, as well as the year the Barcelona cathedral reached its final height, 172.5m, some 144 years after the project broke ground.

Lego Architecture Sagrada Família £649.99 SHOP NOW

The Lego equivalent can’t quite match up the majestic statistics of this Catholic church (due for official completion in 2034), but it still offers some impressive numbers. For a start, there are no less than 12,060 pieces in the set (the largest set by piece count in Lego’s history), all coming together to make a model that stands 62cm high by 47cm wide and 39cm deep.

The set comprises of 12,060 pieces - the most ever in a Lego model (Image credit: Lego)

Gaudí’s design was famously evolutionary, with structure and decoration coming together in a cascading process. The set itself has been carefully designed so that the build process mirrors the different stages of construction of the basilica itself.

The completed Lego Architecture Sagrada Família (Image credit: Lego)

For example, you start with the Apse and Crypt, then assemble the east-facing Nativity façade and the west-facing Passion façade, before putting together grand naves, Western Sacristy and the cathedral’s six towers, including the tallest, the Tower of Jesus Christ.

(Image credit: Lego)

The final pieces of the set are the Eastern Sacristy and the Glory façade, which will serve as the cathedral’s main entrance when it is finally completed. Attention to detail is unrivalled, from the way in which Lego’s many complex pieces have been combined to evoke the richly decorated structure.

Lego Architecture Sagrada Família (Image credit: Lego)

According to Lego Architecture Designer Rok Žgalin Kobe, ‘We felt an immense responsibility to do justice to the Sagrada Família through this design. Our goal was to honour Gaudí’s vision with the utmost respect, capturing the rhythm of the basilica’s construction, its extraordinary complexity and ambition, and translating that into an immersive building experience.’ This includes the use of the Lego Builder app, with its 3D instructions and ability to track build progress.

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Other impressive details include the use of translucent bricks to evoke the stained glass interiors and the passage of light through the structure throughout the day, with the completed model designed so that it can be viewed from all sides.

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Lego Architecture Sagrada Família (Image credit: Lego)

‘This is not only the largest Lego set ever, but a model of one of the most ambitious architectural works in the world. Balancing scale and precision, while remaining faithful to a living monument that has been evolving for more than a century, was a unique design challenge – and one we’re incredibly proud of,’ Kobe concludes.

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Although set number 21065 won’t be available on the open market until November, collectors and enthusiasts can put their pre-orders in today on the Lego website and in Lego stores worldwide.

Lego Architecture Sagrada Família, set 21065, £649.99 / €749.99 / $799.99, Lego.com