We’ve all become very accustomed to a world where A hooks up with B to cross-pollinate their respective audiences, an ‘x’ association that goes beyond straightforward creative collaborations to tap into new revenue streams via a canny intersection of cross-demographic appeal and straightforward marketing.

On the face of it, 23-year-old American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is no more a collab queen than any of her peers, but that doesn’t mean she’s not busy; recent commercial and ‘ambassadorial’ tie-ins include Sony, Glossier, AmEx, Casetify, Lancôme, and even chunky cup maker Stanley.

Olivia Rodrigo with her Lego bouquet (Image credit: Lego)

This is a roundabout way of introducing Rodrigo’s new collaboration with Lego, five sets that mark a sea change in the way the Danish play specialist works with external creative forces, as well as a canny way of connecting the Californian songstress with her fans young and old.

Wallpaper* spoke to Amy Corbett, senior design manager at the Lego Group, about the origins and execution of the new collection, the first time Lego has ever worked with a contemporary music artist.

The five new sets in Rodrigo's Lego universe (Image credit: Lego)

Rodrigo has been hot property for several years, following the success of her first two albums, Sour (2021) and Guts (2023), global tours, three Grammys, and appearances at Glastonbury, Lollapalooza and her own forthcoming all-female festival Daisy Chain Fields in California. This year saw the release of her latest album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, from which the singles ‘Drop Dead’, ‘The Cure’ and ‘Stupid Song’ have already been taken.

Rodrigo with the Concert Moon set (Image credit: Lego)

Diving into the infinite realm of the plastic brick might seem like an unusual creative decision, especially as Rodrigo has never said much – if anything – about her own Lego fandom. It’s not like she contacted the makers of her favourite childhood toy and requested they work together.

Instead, it was the canny marketing folk at Lego who recognised that the singer’s attitude, oeuvre, and personal style contained the perfect combination of powerful, playful and extensive reach. It's the perfect demographic split to tap into Rodrigo's legions of admirers, many of whom skew younger, with an added contingent of savvy adult pop fans who recognise a generational talent when they see one.

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Individually styled minifigs are a key part of the collaboration (Image credit: Lego)

‘We look for passions,’ Corbett admits. ‘We look for what is going to drive our consumers to have a great building experience by creating something that they love. And, of course, music is a huge, universal passion.’ A Lego set requires a long lead time, from ideation and design through to manufacturing and distribution.

All in all, it’s a good 18 months of work behind the scenes before a set appears on the shelves. When the collaboration began, the third album was very much a work in progress. ‘We knew there was going to be something exciting coming,’ Corbett says. ‘Olivia is just a really creative powerhouse. She writes her own songs, she plays her own instruments and she’s such a great role model.’

All Rodrigos great and small (Image credit: Lego)

The result is five new Lego Editions sets launching around the world on 1 August, and are already available to pre-order. Among them are Olivia Rodrigo’s Dual Guitar (43031), Olivia Rodrigo's Concert Moon (43029) and Olivia Rodrigo’s Flower Bouquet (11507).

Olivia Rodrigo’s Flower Bouquet, set 11507 £39.99 SHOP NOW

The bouquet represents the first time the Botanicals series has included a collaboration. Introduced in 2021 as part of the Creator series, Botanicals became a standalone product line in 2025, neatly parlaying the themes of design, intricacy, and display into a series of sets that have become cult home objects among adult fans of Lego and tween builders alike.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dual Guitar £109.99 SHOP NOW The Dual Guitar set opens up to reveal a number of hidden elements

The other two sets are Olivia Rodrigo’s Vinyl (43028), a 360-piece that serves as a portmanteau of hidden messages and callbacks, all of which will be seized upon by fans, and the 1,085-piece Secret Storage set (43030), a display item that includes a representation of her cherry red guitar (she favours both Fender Mustang and Jazzmaster, as well as a purple St Vincent-designed Music Master), the Guts tour megaphone and a lyric book.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dual Guitar, set 43031 (Image credit: Lego)

There’s a high degree of fan-favourite winks and nods across all five sets. Whereas the more literal sets are rich with imagery and the all-important Easter Eggs, the 400-piece bouquet set is embedded with slightly subtler symbolism. Flowers and butterflies – an enduring Rodrigo motif – represent her mixed Californian-Filipino heritage, whereas the honeybee is a literal callback to the third track on the new album.

Lego's team searched high and low to find a flower with guitar-like petals for added authenticity, eventually settling on the African Daisy. Flower parts are also formed from stars and cupcakes, with a purple and pink colourway that also comes to the fore in set 43031.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Flower Bouquet, set 11507 (Image credit: Lego)

This 1,228-piece set is a display model that mashes up an electric and acoustic guitar, unfolding to reveal a concert scene, with an internal pull-out dressing room (complete with burger). The set also includes two of the five unique Olivia minifigs that are being launched as part of the collaboration.

Corbett describes the collaboration as a three-way process, between Lego, Rodrigo and her legions of fans. To that end, the five sets tick off the tropes and lore that inevitably accompany contemporary global megastars, a mix of breadcrumbs dropped via social media, lyrical analysis and overt, in your face imagery.

The guitar opens up to reveal a wealth of hidden detail (Image credit: Lego)

The last naturally applies to Rodrigo's image and wardrobe, which is richly analysed and obsessed over. The five minifigs represent five different stage costumes, as evidenced in the Concert Moon set, which offers a recreation of the giant moon prop used during the Guts tour.

Olivia Rodrigo's Concert Moon, set 43029 (Image credit: Lego)

Olivia Rodrigo’s Concert Moon £44.99 SHOP NOW

Rodrigo herself is happy to use Lego to continue playing a game she’s used throughout her career. ‘I’ve always loved hiding little details and meanings in my music and videos, so working with the Lego team to bring something that fans can actually build and explore together has been so exciting,’ she says. ‘There are so many pieces of my world inside these sets – little nods to songs, memories, outfits and moments that mean a lot to me.’

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Lego) Olivia Rodrigo (Image credit: Lego) The five new Olivia minifigs (Image credit: Lego) The five new Olivia Rodrigo sets (Image credit: Lego) Olivia Rodrigo's Concert Moon (Image credit: Lego) Olivia Rodrigo’s Vinyl

Officially, these five collectible sets are pitched at nine- to 14-year-olds, but if Lego has learnt one thing in the nearly three decades since it signed the lucrative Star Wars licence, it’s that any form of collectability explodes the idea of age ratings.

Working with Rodrigo also opens the door to limitless future musical partnerships; the company can rightfully expect to be besieged by creative directors and merchandise managers. More importantly, for the Livies, it could be the start of a whole new obsession.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Secret Storage set £69.99 SHOP NOW The 1,085-piece Secret Storage (set 43030) is catnip for detail-hungry fans Olivia Rodrigo's Vinyl £24.99 SHOP NOW

The Lego Editions x Olivia Rodrigo sets are available to pre-order now and will be released from 1 August 2026.

Store.OliviaRodrigo.com, @OliviaRodrigo, Lego.com, @Lego