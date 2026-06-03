Aficionados of concrete construction will surely recognise the brutalist architecture of Étoiles d’Ivry. This monumental apartment building in the Parisian suburb of Ivry-sur-Seine was designed in 1975 by architects Renée Gailhoustet and Jean Renaudie, a sprawling complex of stepped terraces and jaunty angles, with a relentless palette of concrete offset by a vivid planting scheme.

The duplex apartment is in the heart of the complex (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection)

Explore this brutalist duplex for sale

In fact, it’s as a piece of green urbanism that the scheme is usually remembered, rather than as an intimidating example of brutalism at its least human. The complex was under construction from 1971 to 1981, during which time Renaudie died and the late Gailhoustet (who died in 2023) completed the scheme.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection ) (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection )

Gailhoustet was a rare woman architect in post-war France, but her work has more than stood the test of time. Living in Ivry-sur-Seine until her death, she had worked in the town since 1969, when she was appointed Chief Architect for the renovation of the city centre.

Details of the Étoiles d’Ivry (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection)

As well as winning the 2022 Architecture Prize from the Royal Academy of Arts in London, specifically for her contribution to social housing in Franc, she was also awarded the French Ministry of Culture’s Lifetime Achievement Award later that year.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection ) (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection )

This modest 55.6 sq m sits on the top floor of the Marat building, one of 40 interlocking housing units that make up the complex along with office spaces, stores, a school and more. As well as two small sleeping spaces on the upper level (originally designed as a single bedroom), the duplex includes a study area and office on a half-landing, with the main living spaces on the entrance floor, reached via a sculptural staircase.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection ) (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection ) (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection ) (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection )

Here you’ll find a living room, lounge and dining area, as well as a compact kitchen and access to the 20 sq m terrace, complete with mature trees and views across the rest of the apartments. The apartment also comes with its own garage area. Ivry-sur-Seine has direct access to central Paris in 20 minutes thanks to the Line 7 metro and the RER C Line.

The apartment has its own private triangular terrace (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection)

Gailhoustet and Renaudie’s vision was for mass housing integrated into the heart of the city centre, not isolated towers with no ground floor facilities. The buildings that make up the Étoiles d’Ivry complex all take a stepped, ziggurat-style approach, with a modular triangular grid system create a sense of consistency across the whole project.

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From the balconies and terraces, down to ground floor planters, passageways and public areas, the whole complex remains an intriguing and inviting urban landscape.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection ) (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection ) (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection ) (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection )

This free approach to planning also plays out in the apartments themselves, which revel in unconventional plans and unexpected nooks and crannies.

The living room in the duplex (Image credit: © Matthieu Barani - Architecture de Collection)

The duplex is available from Architecture de Collection, priced at €315,000, for more information visit ArchitecturedeCollection.fr, @ArchitecturedeCollection