Discover Renée Gailhoustet and her radical approach to socially engaged housing
The Algerian-French architect thrived on creating bespoke designs and remarkable social housing; a new exhibition at the Architectural Association in London revisits the case study of Le Liegat in Paris
If uniformity typically informs social housing, Renée Gailhoustet, the pioneering Algerian-French architect (1929-2023), proposed something richer.
Efficiency, and its close cousin uniformity, have long been the defining logic of modern residential architecture, translating to repeated layouts, familiar footprints and buildings designed to perform with predictability. Arguing that architecture that’s unique isn’t just for the affluent but is deserving of the masses, Gailhoustet took tailor-made spaces out of the realm of privilege and luxury and transported them into that of the wider community, famously proclaiming, 'I don’t believe in typologies. I believe in life.'
Enter the world of architect Renée Gailhoustet
Open until 21 March 2026, ‘A Thousand and One Ways of Living’, a new exhibition at London’s Architectural Association, revisits Le Liegat, Gailhoustet’s labyrinthine social housing complex located in the working-class Paris suburb of Ivry-sur-Seine. This important case study of her work was completed in 1982. It presented an unconventional vision of social housing, delivering over 1,500 unique apartments with tailor-made floor plans, all within budget – quite literally, providing more than a thousand ways to live.
Curator of the exhibition, Nichola Barrington-Leach, says: 'Gailhoustet’s philosophy is rooted in the principle that everyone, regardless of income, class or circumstance, is deserving of beauty, care and dignity.' Building on her research on Le Liegat, the show brings together drawings, spatial study models by design studio NVBL, and photographs by Sacha Trouiller and Valerie Sadoun, centring on the residents' experience, as much as the architectural craft that made it possible.
Ascending the stairs of the Architectural Association, a 1:1 paper model snakes between two exhibition rooms. Barrington-Leach explains: 'It's very hard to understand Ivry-sur-Seine without experiencing it in person, so we built a partial piece of one of the residences.' Through a medley of models, photography and installations, the exhibition conjures a range of altitudes, reminiscent of Le Liegat apartments themselves. Gentle paper doorways and openings suggested by the installation invite viewers into small, acute nooks and intimate solo views of the exhibits.
Meanwhile, an elevated platform references the raised levels featured in every Le Liegat apartment, allowing for ʻgreen terraces which had at least 40cm of soil, enough for gardens to flourish’ and meaning that trees could populate the 10,000 sq m complex. The result is a kaleidoscopic layer cake of apartments and lush vegetation. Aside from the human aspect, Barrington-Leach notes, ‘Her buildings and masterplans also became landscapes and ecologies as well as residences.’
Despite an architectural practice that consistently challenged conventions, Gailhoustet only received her first major award at the age of 88. With the architect working alongside Raymonde Laluque, the commissioning urban planner, Barrington-Leach says: 'It required two strong women for Le Liegat to happen.'
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
With an approach to housing that is profoundly humble, 'A Thousand and One Ways of Living' explores radical principles that cater to communities with a purposeful generosity. Where architectural form becomes secondary to a sensitive understanding of variety in lived experience and access to prime views, bespoke interiors and lush gardens are not an indication of income or status, but simply a requisite of care.
'Renée Gailhoustet: A Thousand and One Ways of Living' is on show at the Architectural Association in London until 21 March 2026
Teshome Douglas-Campbell is a London-based writer, architectural designer whose work explores the intersection of design, community, and culture. With a background in socially engaged architecture, he brings a critical eye to ways we craft living environments, documenting emerging design movements and profiling transformative spaces.
-
The mighty new Akai Professional MPC XL is a pro-grade music studio in a box
Packing 40 years of music tech experience into a single all-singing device, the MPC XL is Akai’s new flagship studio tool
-
This Mexican retreat brings sand-coloured brick curves into a dense pine forest
Crafted in tactile, local brick, Casa Jajalpa by Lanza atelier embraces its forest setting; we revisit the story from the Wallpaper* archives as it’s announced that the architects will design the Serpentine Pavilion 2026
-
The standout shows of Milan Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2026, from Zegna to Prada
Wallpaper* selects the highlights of Milan Fashion Week Men’s, which concluded in the Italian style capital yesterday (19 January 2026)
-
Serpentine Pavilion 2026 architects announced – and they put the ‘serpent’ in the ‘Serpentine’
Lanza atelier wins the Serpentine Pavilion 2026 commission; the Mexican studio creates the annual structure's newest iteration, titled 'a serpentine', and it features a curvilinear wall snaking across the site
-
A bespoke studio space makes for a perfect architectural showcase in Hampshire
Winchester-based architects McLean Quinlan believe their new finely crafted bespoke studio provides the ultimate demonstration of their approach to design
-
Explore the work of Jean Prouvé, a rebel advocating architecture for the people
French architect Jean Prouvé was an important modernist proponent for prefabrication; we deep dive into his remarkable, innovative designs through our ultimate guide to his work
-
'It offers us an escape, a route out of our own heads' – Adam Nathaniel Furman on public art
We talk to Adam Nathaniel Furman on art in the public realm – and the important role of vibrancy, colour and the power of permanence in our urban environment
-
Philippe Weisbecker, on drawing the essence of things and his architectural world
'Architectures', an exhibition of Philippe Weisbecker’s minimalist architectural drawings, opens at Galerie Yvon Lambert in Paris
-
Is this reimagined 1980s brick building the answer to future living?
Architects Bureau de Change revamped this Euston building by reusing and reimagining materials harvested from the original – an example of a low-carbon retrofit, integrated into the urban context
-
Wallpaper* Architect Of The Year 2026: Lina Ghotmeh, France
Asked about a building that made her smile, Lina Ghotmeh – one of three Architects of the Year at the 2026 Wallpaper* Design Awards – discusses Luis Barragán’s Capuchin Convent Chapel and more
-
Wallpaper* Architect Of The Year 2026: Je Ahn of Studio Weave on a building that made him smile
We ask our three Architects of the Year at the 2026 Wallpaper* Design Awards about a building that made them smile. Here, Je Ahn of Studio Weave discusses Can Lis in Mallorca