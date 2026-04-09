Tucked into the Pennine fringes of West Yorkshire, Farnley Hey is one of Britain’s most celebrated modernist homes. Designed in 1954 by architect Peter Womersley, it was originally conceived as a wedding gift for his brother, and is now on the market with The Modern House for £1.05 million.

(Image credit: The Modern House)

(Image credit: The Modern House)

Beyond its deeply personal origins, Farnley Hey was a statement of ambition. It stood apart from prevailing housing traditions, offering a striking reimagining of domestic architecture in postwar Britain. Womersley, among the country’s foremost modernists, drew on the influence of Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright to create a design that felt strikingly un-English: flat roofs, a blend of wood and stone façades, floor-to-ceiling glazing and fluid open-plan interiors gave the house more in common with mid-century Californian homes than with the traditional architecture of the Pennines.

(Image credit: The Modern House)

Despite this, the house sits effortlessly within its landscape. Positioned on the northern edge of approximately 1.7 acres of grounds, it enjoys panoramic views across open countryside. Its relationship with the environment is integral rather than incidental: expansive glazing invites natural light deep into the interiors, creating a constant dialogue between inside and out.

Materiality plays a key role in softening the modernist rigour. Camphorwood and York stone flooring, alongside lemon-yellow Formica wall panels, introduce warmth, texture and playfulness. Much of the original built-in mid-century furniture has been preserved, while thoughtful updates ensure the house feels lived-in rather than museum-like.

(Image credit: The Modern House)

(Image credit: The Modern House)

The double-height reception room is the heart of the home, famously known as ‘the dance floor’. Designed to host Womersley’s lively gatherings, it features polished floors, a built-in audio system and double-glazed windows that frame Pennine views. Above, a cantilevered mezzanine gallery provides a quieter, more intimate space. The remaining accommodation includes four bedrooms – two connected by a Jack-and-Jill bathroom – a family bathroom, a study, and a kitchen and dining area with a walk-in pantry.

More than 70 years on, Farnley Hey endures as a radical vision of modern living – both a product of its time and strikingly timeless.

(Image credit: The Modern House)

(Image credit: The Modern House)

Farnley Hey is listed with The Modern House/Inigo

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