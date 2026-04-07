Peek inside Sabrina Carpenter's 'House Tour' mansion, on the market for $36.8 million in Los Angeles

Take your shoes off, because the lavish Los Angeles mansion shown in Sabrina Carpenter’s new ‘House Tour’ music video is for sale.

The six-bedroom, 10-bathroom party palace at 1851 Stanley Avenue, dubbed the Disco Volante Estate , is located on a hillside lot in the Hollywood Hills. The modernist-inspired mansion – which boasts an infinity pool and a subterranean nightclub – was completed in 2023 by Vantage Design Group and designed with a party-loving client in mind. ‘The only budget was there was no budget,’ the home’s listing reads.

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The 13,000 sq ft house, therefore, provided the ideal setting for Carpenter’s Bling Ring-esque ‘House Tour’ video from her recent album Man’s Best Friend. In the video, the singer and her accomplices (played by actors Margaret Qualley, who co-directed the video with Carpenter, and Madelyn Cline) frolic around the property, tiptoe up the floating stairs, take a dip in the infinity pool, shimmy inside the massive walnut-clad walk-in closet and jump on the primary suite’s circular bed.

Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

According to the house’s listing, the design was inspired, in part, by Brazilian modernism and features a sumptuous palette of African slate, which clads both exterior and interior walls; green onyx, which surrounds the double-height front entry, the fireplace and a freestanding bathtub; walnut and travertine.

Inside a Hollywood Hills Rockstar Mansion With a SECRET NIGHTCLUB! - YouTube Watch On

Other jaw-dropping details include the pristine swimming pool, a sunken pool terrace lounge with a firepit; and an outdoor kitchen. The feature that’s most worthy of a pop superstar? A secret, lower-level nightclub, complete with mirrored panels, a tiger onyx DJ booth and a cluster of disco balls

The estate is currently on the market for $36.8 million. Or, if you choose to lease, it will set you back for $165,000 a month. You'll have to bring your own pineapple air-freshener, though.