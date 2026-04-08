Sharon Osbourne has listed the Los Angeles home she shared with her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, for $17 million – eight months after the rock legend's death. The sale marks the end of a decade-long chapter for the family in the exclusive Hancock Park enclave in Los Angeles.

The couple bought the property in 2015 for $11.85 million. They had previously listed it in 2022 – first at $18 million, later reduced to $17.5 million – before withdrawing it when plans for a permanent move to the UK were shelved. It is now being shown to pre-qualified buyers through Carolwood Estates.

(Image credit: Simon Berlyn (Berlyn Media))

Designed in 1929 by architect A.K. Kellogg, the 10,200-square-foot Tudor-style mansion is a piece of Hollywood history. During their time there, the Osbournes undertook a careful restoration, honouring the home's early 20th-century character while introducing modern comforts. Sharon reportedly found the original kitchen ‘too modern’ and had it redesigned to better reflect the property's heritage.

(Image credit: Tyler Hogan)

(Image credit: Tyler Hogan)

Interiors lean into a Mediterranean revival spirit – grand, layered and theatrical. A curved staircase rises from the entrance foyer beneath an enormous chandelier, while richly detailed ceilings, ornate fireplaces, wood-panelled rooms and antique furnishings create an aristocratic, eccentric atmosphere.

The lower-level screening room is cloaked in red velvet, channelling old Hollywood. It features a remarkable fireplace covered in celebrity signatures, including one from Elvis Presley, added when the home was owned by radio host Frank Bresee. Spaces like this serve almost as private archives of the property’s star-studded history.

(Image credit: Tyler Hogan)

Elsewhere, a chef's kitchen opens to a family room and breakfast area, and flows outward to a covered outdoor entertaining space with a pizza oven and barbecue. Lush gardens surround a swimming pool finished in hand-laid mosaic tile. Upstairs, four ensuite bedrooms are anchored by a primary suite with dual bathrooms, dressing rooms and generous closets. A self-contained guest apartment sits above the garage, and an elevator connects all floors.

(Image credit: Tyler Hogan)

(Image credit: Tyler Hogan)

The overall effect is not the sleek, glass-heavy aesthetic of today's luxury market, but a European-inspired estate with an unmistakable rock-and-roll soul.

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The Hancock Park mansion is listed with Carolwood Estates for $17 million

(Image credit: Simon Berlyn (Berlyn Media))

(Image credit: Simon Berlyn (Berlyn Media))