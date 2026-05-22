This Norwegian cabin nods to the country's strong tradition of craftsmanship, as well as its wider history – and in particular, its Viking roots. The woodworking and boat-making skills of those seafaring warriors were ahead of their time, their pioneering longboats a true testament to grit and ingenuity. This felt like a natural starting point for architect Reinhard Kropf, co-founder of architecture studio Helen & Hard, as he worked on Cabin Sande, a new home set within the wild, shifting Norwegian landscape.

(Image credit: Ivar Kvaal)

Tour this Norwegian cabin, a coastal refuge

He explains, ‘A point of inspiration came from the Norwegian boat-building tradition dating back to the Viking era. Traditional timber boats often used the natural connection between tree trunks and roots to strengthen structural frames in their boats. In our project, we applied the same principle by using whole tree trunks together with their roots to reinforce the column-beam connection and structure. This approach creates an organic interior atmosphere as well as the undulating shape of the roof.’

(Image credit: Ivar Kvaal)

Cabin Sande is deeply connected to the rocky landscape in Randaberg, southern Norway, a site of outstanding natural beauty. With the ocean extending across the horizon, panoramic windows frame the vista of sea and sky, while the roof reflects the shape of the surrounding natural topography. Meanwhile, the home's base is made from locally sourced stone.

(Image credit: Ivar Kvaal)

The 112 sq m cabin was designed to echo the feeling of being immersed in the shelter of a canopy of trees. The space is divided across two aisles, as Kropf tells Wallpaper*: ‘On each side of this funnel-like central space are two aisles: one containing the kitchen and the other two working rooms. One of the workspaces is positioned half a level above the living room, with the bathroom located underneath. This arrangement allows visitors to experience the cabin as a continuous whole while simultaneously creating spatial depth, variation, and a rich sequence of experiences.’

(Image credit: Ivar Kvaal)

The architects’ trunk-to-root use of whole trees goes beyond the purely structural, and it’s one of Kropf’s favourite elements of the project. ‘These structural elements do much more than support the building – they also integrate furniture and architectural functions such as shelves, sofas, benches, the kitchen, the fireplace, stairs, room dividers, windows, and doors.

(Image credit: Ivar Kvaal)

‘As a result, the structure invites people to interact with it, explore it, and engage physically with the space. It creates the feeling that every element of the cabin is interconnected and woven together into one holistic architectural experience.’

(Image credit: Ivar Kvaal)

The façade's glazing wraps around the cabin. This allows the daylight to funnel through its bones and into the living spaces, creating different light and shadow compositions across the changing seasons. Other sensory elements, such as the rich scent and tactility of the timber, and the sounds of the sea and the wind beyond its cocooning confines, become an active part of the architectural experience. Just like its location, Cabin Sande is ever-changing.

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(Image credit: Ivar Kvaal)

(Image credit: Ivar Kvaal)

(Image credit: Ivar Kvaal)

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