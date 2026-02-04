Indoor-outdoor living becomes a reality at this leafy Hampstead home
A home that becomes a nature-viewing experience, Panoramic House by architecture studio Mata, is a finely crafted addition to a London family's daily life
Nestled in leafy Hampstead in north London, Panoramic House stands true to its name. The project, a design by emerging architecture studio Mata, led by Dan Marks, features a new extension which backs into a lush green garden; and opening up completely to the elements, it was crafted to become a flexible viewing platform and a space from which to experience the neighbourhood's peaceful ambience.
Tour Panoramic House by Mata in London
When the commission came to the practice, the architects discovered the existing period home's south-facing, sloped garden, which already featured three mature trees. Wanting to extend their ground-floor living space and, at the same time, create a stronger connection between indoors and outdoors, the clients sought to bring an element of immersion to their everyday experience.
The architects explain in their project statement: 'This notion of immersion in the garden became an overriding criteria against which design decisions were judged.'
They continue: 'One of the main challenges in developing the design of the extension was working with the constraints of mature trees in nearby proximity. We worked closely with arboriculturists to establish the extent of tree root protection zones and these have influenced both the footprint of the extension and the lower floor level within and adjacent to the extension. The result is finely calibrated to avoid damage to the nearby trees.'
The timber cladding of the extension's exterior skin, in conjunction with its glazed walls and its elegantly tapered mirror-polished stainless steel undersides make for a volume that appears light and discreet. It effortlessly blends with the nature outside and the cascading terraces that negotiate the site's incline.
Respecting existing flora and wildlife was crucial – but composing an interior to suit their clients' daily needs was equally important in this private commission for a family with teenage children. Bespoke furniture and a timber structure, in spite of an efficient and welcoming environment inside, too – one that blends the boundaries between inside and outside and wraps gracefully into its users' daily life.
