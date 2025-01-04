Nine emerging Indian architecture studios on a mission to transform their country

India’s rapid growth since its independence, both in population size and rate of urbanisation, has created a series of hurdles for its built environment professionals. Tackling this vast country’s architectural landscape goes hand in hand with addressing issues caused by its fast-paced development – social inequalities, tensions between tradition and modernity, contrasts between urban and rural, and India’s role in the global climate crisis all playing their part.

The nine emerging Indian architecture studios to look out for

Yet a new breed of architecture professionals come armed with passion, ideas and tools designed to foster and bolster India’s creative growth. From building with natural materials to supporting traditional crafts, and from site-specific approaches to imaginative, collaborative social action, thinking outside the box is welcome; and for the nine young studios profiled here, it’s ‘challenge accepted’.

AtArchitecture, Mumbai

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

AtArchitecture is a small and agile studio with big ambitions. The practice was founded in 2014 by Neha Rane and Avneesh Tiwari, who now lead an eight-people-strong team with a base in Mumbai - although their work takes them across India. Their architecture balances the traditional and the contemporary. Their headquarters is an example of this approach - a 100-year-old space in the Indian port city, which, through its adaptive reuse design, blends modern and heritage styles.

North Studio, Himanchal

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

North Studio’s Rahul Bhushan hails from the Indian Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh. The ingenious, enterprising architect is a true master at bringing nature into his work by reviving ancient mountain-building techniques. His practice spans traditional and modern building work, workshops and education activities and exhibitions in a truly multidisciplinary approach.

Compartment S4, Ahmedabad and Mumbai

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

Eight partners - Krishna Parikh, Monik Shah, Vedanti Agarwal, Aman Amin, Kishan Shah, Manuni Patel, Prasik Chaudhari and Nishita Parmar - came together in 2017 to found Compartment S4. Now, the design practice has grown and has studios in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru as well as commissions across the country. The architects always aim for their spaces to achieve social, economic, and environmental sustainability, following the principles of dialogue and research. It also always remains true to its collective nature, placing the concept of collaboration at the centre of its operation.

Sketch Design Studio, Rajastan

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

Rajasthan-based interior designer Shipra Singhania's approach is exemplified in her own personal home. The founder and principal of Sketch Design Studio heads a studio that excels in natural building and interior design that uses kitchen ingredients. It's the same approach she took in building her family’s pied-à-terre on a four-acre permaculture farm in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Earthscape Studio, Coimbatore

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

Architect Petchimuthu Kennedy founded Earthscape Studio in 2021; he was joined by Shivani Saran S K in 2023. The studio's team remains the same to this day - just the two architects, working together from their home base. The pair use physical models to develop their designs. ‘We consider our site as our office,’ they explain.

Dhammada Collective, Bopal

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

Nipun Prabhakar founded Dhammada Collective in the quiet city of Bhopal in 2021. Architects Nilesh Suman and Simran Channa soon joined him and now the trio forms the core team of this small design and research group. ‘Access to design is lacking in Tier-2 and -3 cities and rural areas,’ explains Prabhakar. ‘We wanted to focus on these regions with the aim of providing an alternative to rapid, often unsustainable growth.’

Mitti Eco Constructions, Tamil Nadu

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

Tamil Nadu's Mitti Eco Constructions was set up by Fawaz Thengilan and Vishnu Kuruvanachery. The practice may be just over four years old, but its rich portfolio and high aspirations showcase its knack for creativity and technical expertise. The studio works with a diverse mix of collaborators, from architects and engineers to skilled workers. Sustainability sits at its heart.

Social Design Collaborative, Delhi

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

Social Design Collaborative was founded by Swati Janu in 2017. The architect had volunteered for the design of a school for the children of farmers along the river Yamuna in Delhi, and things ‘snowballed’ from there, into the foundation of the practice in 2019. Now based in the Indian capital, the studio works in a highly collaborative way and the team is made of architects, sociologists, social workers, activists and designers.

STOMP, Madurai

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

Architects Vignesh Sekar and Shamini Vignesh - partners in work and life - are the co-founders and principles of STO.M.P (short for Studio for Modernism & Practical Aesthetics). The practice, set up in the southern Indian city of Madurai, takes its lead from cinematic cues in their design development. ‘We love to lean into the cinematic details—the camera angles, the quality of light, the artistic sensibility,’ says Vignesh.