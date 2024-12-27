Indian studio Mitti is all about 'progressive architecture, sustainably delivered'

‘Mitti aims at progressive architecture delivered in a sustainable manner. We seek contextual ideas to kickstart our projects, allowing these ideas to shape the process and fuel our enthusiasm. This excitement drives us from concept to the final handover, ensuring every project is infused with our passion and commitment to excellence,’ say the founders of young Tamil Nadu-based studio Mitti Eco Constructions.

Set up by Fawaz Thengilan and Vishnu Kuruvanachery, the practice may be just over four years old, but it already has both a rich portfolio and high aspirations, blending creativity and technical expertise and working with a diverse mix of collaborators, from architects and engineers to skilled workers.

Mitti Eco Constructions studio (Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

We profile Mitti Eco Constructions from India

‘Our methodology centres on creating sustainable buildings without sacrificing design quality and meticulous attention to detail,’ the team explains. ‘We strive to craft structures that not only inspire but also seamlessly coexist with their surroundings. Our buildings are designed to be humble in their environmental integration, yet they make a bold statement through their unique presence and character. This balance of humility and distinctiveness is at the core of our design philosophy.’

Exterior of '133' private home (Image credit: Courtesy of Mitti Eco Constructions)

Their latest project, '133,' a private home, beautifully illustrates this point. Located on a plot which was significantly impacted by quarrying and filled with waste up to 4m deep, Mitti’s design solution included the excavation of a trench which would both serve as the foundation for the structure above and expose the land’s natural geology, celebrating the beauty of its site.

Development of the '133' private home (Image credit: Courtesy of Mitti Eco Constructions)

Their unconventional approach to materials and construction methods extends to readdressing the idea of luxury, too. Set in a mango grove, Flintstone6 in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, looks sleek and contemporary in its form but was made using a technique called Debris Wall Construction - effectively incorporating readily available materials such as soil and waste from a nearby abandoned quarry into the build.

Exterior of the Ajith residency (Image credit: Courtesy of Mitti Eco Constructions)

The Mitti team’s dedication to sustainable experimentation means their tests and explorations are ongoing: ‘Currently, we are focused on developing lightweight mud panels and proposing bamboo-based buildings. Additionally, we are working on quicker delivery residential models to meet market demands. These projects reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability.'

Bedroom of the Ajith residency (Image credit: Courtesy of Mitti Eco Constructions)

