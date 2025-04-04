This ‘architourism’ trip explores India’s architectural history, from Mughal to modernism
Architourian is offering travellers a seven-night exploration of northern India’s architectural marvels, including Chandigarh, the city designed by Le Corbusier
There’s a travel trend to suit every taste nowadays, including one for those whose passion is architecture: architourism, which involves exploring built environments around the world.
Architourian is the brainchild of Ian Macready, who worked in architecture and design for over 30 years. The company operates tours in India, a nation brimming with architectural wonders. It aims to shine a light on the human stories behind buildings and cityscapes, focusing on the cultural, historical and social context of the architecture.
Architourian’s ‘100 Years of Architecture in India – Empire to Village’ tour is a seven-night foray through northern India. It begins in New Delhi, where travellers can see the imperial architecture of Edwin Lutyens, who designed much of the city between 1912-1930 when it was chosen to replace Calcutta as the seat of the British Indian government.
The tour also encompasses Chandigarh, India's first planned city, designed by Le Corbusier to serve as a symbol of the newly independent India. With its grid layout, it is a prime example of modernist urban planning. Le Corbusier’s Capitol Complex, which encompasses the Palace of Assembly, Secretariat Building and High Court, is a Unesco World Heritage Site.
The tour concludes in Amaya Himalayan resort, designed by Studio Mumbai. The studio’s Bijoy Jain handcrafted the resort’s villas, which sit within 20 acres of terraced forests near Darwa village, without cement, blending ancient tradition with modern comfort.
Through exploration of these destinations, the ‘architour’ considers the social and political impacts of India's built environment, examining ideas like the introduction of contemporary sensibilities into traditional crafts; the friction between colonial planning and indigenous voices; and how India can scale its offering sustainably. It also meditates on broader architectural themes such as whether modernist architecture can improve quality of life and how modern design can connect with vernacular architecture.
Whether you want to learn more about how built environments shape national identity, or are simply in the market to experience some breathtaking architecture, ‘architourism’ deep dives into some of the most fascinating sites on the planet.
‘100 years of Architecture in India – Empire to Village’ is available to book for 2025 and 2026. Tours cost £3,300-£3,950 per person, architourian.com
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
